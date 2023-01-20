Read full article on original website
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023
A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Just as one storm moves out, another storm is set to bring a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain to New Hampshire. Central and southwestern parts of the state could see some higher totals this time around. This includes higher elevations of the Monadnock Region, Lake Sunapee, Upper Valley, Lakes Region, and White Mountains where 5-8" of accumulation is likely.
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. - More than a month after the official start to winter, the Ice Castles finally have an opening date.The popular New Hampshire attraction will open Friday, January 27 - the latest opening in the season since it opened a decade ago because of the mild weather."Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening," CEO Kyle Standifird said. "While winter doesn't always come on our schedule, it always comes eventually."The Ice Castles features ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, colorful towers of ice and, new this year, an adults-only bar. The Polar Pub will be serving up signature beers and other winter-themed alcoholic drinks to those 21 and older at a bar made out of ice.Click here for ticket information. Admission ranges from $20-29 for adults and $15-22 for kids under 12, with the weekends being more expensive.
DeSantis leads PredictIt’s 2024 general presidential election market
As of Jan. 23, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) leading at $0.31, followed by President Joe Biden (D) at $0.29, former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.21, and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) at $0.12. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price.
BOSTON – Several towns in northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire had plowable snow from the Thursday-Friday storm.Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.Ashby 6.3 inches Fitchburg 4.8 Lunenburg 4.0 Haverhill 4.0 Ashburnham 3.7 Pepperell 3.6 Dracut 3.3 Methuen 3.0 North Andover 3.0 Danvers 2.8 Marlboro 2.8 Carlisle 2.7 Littleton 2.5 Princeton 2.5 Lowell 2.0 Chelmsford 2.0 Andover 2.0 Lexington 1.7 Saugus 1.0 Boston (Logan Airport) 0.2
