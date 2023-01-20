Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan 'Having A Blast' Together, But 'It’s A Go With The Flow Situation,' Clarifies Source

mega; @heirmj523/instagram

Just because Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been trying to keep their new romance out of the spotlight, doesn't mean things aren't heating up! In fact, an insider said the lovebirds are head over heels while "taking their time" with the relationship.

"Larsa and Marcus are still trying to play it coy [but] it’s very obvious to everyone around them that the chemistry is off the charts and they’re crazy about each other," the source added to a news outlet.

The Real Housewives star, 48, and basketball player, 32, have been "friends for years," so they're "super comfortable" around each other, but since Larsa's ex-husband Scottie Pippen has a feud with Jordan's famous father, Michael Jordan , they plan to continue staying under the radar.

Nonetheless, it seems like they aren't ready to put an official title on things just yet, as the insider claimed, "It’s a go with the flow situation right now and they’re having a blast."

The twosome first sparked dating rumors around September 2022, and though photographers caught them locking lips, the mom-of-one consistently denied their relationship was anything but platonic.

"We are friends. We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating ," she told another outlet this past month. "Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing."

"So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun," explained the reality star. "People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think ."

Jordan is the first man Pippen has shown PDA with since she and her ex-husband permanently ended their rocky marriage. The exes split in 2016 but reconciled, only to part ways yet again in 2018, with their divorce being finalized in December 2021.

