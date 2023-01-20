The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards for shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Hachimura averaged 24.3 minutes off the bench in 30 games for the Wizards this season, but he could have more opportunities with the Lakers. It remains to be seen if Hachimura will be available to make his Lakers debut on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO