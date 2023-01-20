Read full article on original website
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Tuesday night for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. James is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Tuesday night's affair in the crosstown rivalry. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
Draymond Green (toe) not listed on Warriors' Sunday injury report
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (toe) is available for Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. Green is on track to return after Golden State's forward was held out one game with a toe ailment. In a matchup against a Brooklyn team ranked sixth in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.2 FanDuel points.
Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards for shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Hachimura averaged 24.3 minutes off the bench in 30 games for the Wizards this season, but he could have more opportunities with the Lakers. It remains to be seen if Hachimura will be available to make his Lakers debut on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Clippers.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 1/23/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
Ja Morant (ankle) inactive for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Ja Morant (ankle) for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Morant will sit out Monday's game as he deals with an ankle injury. Tyus Jones has typically started for the Grizzlies whenever Morant has missed time previously this season. Our models project Jones, who...
Chris Paul (hip) out again for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Paul is dealing with right hip soreness. He entered the weekend with a questionable tag, and now more than 8 hours ahead of scheduled tipoff, he has been ruled out of action once again. Expect another start at the point for Damion Lee.
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) active on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his return after he was sidelined eight games with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hayward to score 27.7 FanDuel points.
Taurean Prince (ankle) ruled out Monday night for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus New Orleans.
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
76ers starting Tyrese Maxey for inactive James Harden (injury management) on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Sacramento Kings. Maxey will join Philadelphia's first unit after James Harden was given the night off for injury management purposes. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Maxey to score 27.8 FanDuel points. Maxey's Saturday projection includes 15.6...
Xavier Tillman to start in place of Steven Adams (knee) for Grizzlies Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies will start Xavier Tillman in place of Steven Adams for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Tillman will make his second start in place of Adams as the Grizzlies rest both Adams and Ja Morant (ankle) in the second leg of their back-to-back. Tillman has a $4,000...
Indiana's Oshae Brissett playing second unit role on Saturday night
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brisseett is not starting in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brissett will come off the bench after T.J. McConnell was inserted into Saturday's starting lineup. In 23.4 expected minutes, our models project Brissett to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Brissett's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.1...
Pistons' Isaiah Livers starting for Killian Hayes (shoulder) Monday
The Detroit Pistons will start Isaiah Livers in place of Killian Hayes (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Killian Hayes nursing an injury to his shooting shoulder, the Pistons will bring Livers into the starting five for the ninth time this season. Alec Burks should also see increased minutes in tonight's contest.
Anthony Lamb a healthy scratch for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb entered the day with a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. While he has been medically cleared to take the floor, the team is going to deactivate him for Sunday's contest to preserve his two-way days.
Cody Martin (knee) out again Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's missed time recently. After enteirng the day with a doubtful tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Utah.
LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) ruled out for Hornets on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is dealing with bilateral ankle and wrist soreness, which is why he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has said he will not play Saturday night in Atlanta. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. and Bryce McGowens to see more work at the point.
Anthony Lamb (foot) questionable for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb's status is currently in limbo after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Jonathan Kuminga to see an increased role on Sunday if Lamb is ruled out. Lamb's current projection includes...
