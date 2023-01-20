Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Democrat to Introduce D.C. Statehood BillNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
A family of eight found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City, Utah, died by murder-suicide, according to a news release from the city manager, Rob Dotson.
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, Maryland, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member for the July fatal strangling of a 20-year-old autistic woman named Kayla Hamilton.
4-year-old Athena Brownfield's caretaker allegedly beat her to death, according to arrest affidavit
Ivon Adams, one of the caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield when she disappeared, allegedly beat her to death and buried her near their old house, according to court documents in the case against him.
15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in triple shooting
WASHINGTON — DC Police have made an arrest in a triple shooting that turned deadly Tuesday night on Benning Road. An unnamed 15-year-old boy, who was injured during the shooting, has been charged with murder in the death of a 54-year-old woman. Around 8:51 p.m. on Jan. 17, a...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
US postal worker, 71, stabbed to death by repeat offender while walking home in Oakland, California
Dilma Spruill, 71, was stabbed to death near her home in Oakland, California, on Wednesday as she walked home following her night shift at a U.S. post office.
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Texas man confesses to decapitating newlywed 'undocumented' wife: report
A Texas man, Jared James Dicus, allegedly confessed to decapitating his newlywed, undocumented wife, Anggy Diaz, insider their rural home in Waller County, as police probe for a motive.
Family of Calif. Man Who Died on Mexican Anniversary Trip Slams Authorities, Say Death Was 'Brutal Crime'
Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico The family of a California public defender who died while celebrating his one-year-wedding anniversary in Mexico is questioning authorities. Mexican authorities have labeled the death of 33-year-old Elliot Blair in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico as an "unfortunate accident," but his family is pushing back, saying...
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Police: Man arrested for attempting to scam 88-year-old man out of $5,500
Detectives tell News 12 the victim was inside his home in North Long Beach when he got a call from 28-year-old Larry Urtarte.
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death – a first in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — For the first time in Colorado, a man was sentenced in federal court to life in prison after being convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death. Bruce Holder, 57, was convicted by a jury in 2021. Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Holder to the maximum penalty presented...
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Comments / 0