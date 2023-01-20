ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Homicide charges dropped against 2 suspects in October triple shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YiWDr_0kM1YpIw00

PITTSBURGH — Homicide charges filed against two suspects in a fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side in October have been dropped.

The shooting took place at a Sunoco gas station on Oct. 15. Three people were killed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side, victims identified

Suspects Samuel Pegues and Charron Troutman are no longer charged with homicide in the shooting. Both will still stand trial on other charges related to the shooting.

All charges against third suspect Jaylone Hines, including criminal homicide, were held in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyue2_0kM1YpIw00

Court documents said video surveillance shows Pegues behind the wheel of a car parked at the gas station, which is where the three suspects allegedly started shooting at each other.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Third suspect arrested in North Side shooting that killed 3 people

Two innocent bystanders were killed. The third victim was identified as 20-year-old John Hornez, who police said was involved in the shootout and shot at the car moments before he was shot and killed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqhrC_0kM1YpIw00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 men accused in multi-county catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have nabbed three men suspected of running a destructive catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region. “The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods, our businesses across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg police looking for missing teenage girl

Wilkinsburg police are looking for a missing teen. Denaejah Waller, 14, didn’t come home from school — Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy in Oakland — Tuesday. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing torn jeans and a blue leather coat with an “8 ball” design on the back.
WILKINSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Teen critically injured in Pa. shooting: reports

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Monday in McKeesport, Allegheny County, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. Officers responded to a report of shots being fired at the intersection of Dinsmore and Meadow streets just around 2:30 p.m., both news outlets said. Upon arrival, they found an...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh police arrest suspect in Greenfield robbery

Pittsburgh police arrested a man Friday who they said robbed a senior citizen this week outside of an automatic teller machine in Greenfield. The suspect, Brian J. Guiney, 50, of Pittsburgh, was charged with robbery and placed in the Allegheny County Jail, police said. Police said Guiney robbed the senior...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigate carjacking of Uber driver

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating the overnight carjacking of an Uber driver in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood. The driver reported two males took his white Nissan at gunpoint in the area of Charles and Amanda streets around 1 a.m. The driver was responding to a customer pickup, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was not injured.
PITTSBURGH, PA
westmifflinpolice.com

Missing Person (Juvenile) – Yashua Strong

The West Mifflin Police Department is seeking help from the public help locating Yashua Strong, last seen 1/21/2023 in West Mifflin. If you have information, please dial 911, or call the. West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend. The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work."That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained. All was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
116K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy