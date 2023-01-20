Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Jason Momoa teases “great news” from DC movies, loves new bosses
Everything is changing in the DCEU, with James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of navigating a successful future with their own slate of DC movies. It’s a confusing time, but Jason Momoa appears to be very happy about what’s to come. Momoa plays Aquaman at the...
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn threatens DC fans with the MCU crossover they don’t want to see while teasing how he’s going to reboot Superman
James Gunn is always sharing his thoughts and opinions with fans on social media, but this time he might just have let something major slip about how he’s going to reboot DC’s most important hero in the coming years. Not to mention indicating that he’ll be bringing one of his Guardians of the Galaxy gang over to Marvel’s rival franchise. Meanwhile, Netflix gets rebellious as it shares new glimpses at Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi epic. Let’s rocket…
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
wegotthiscovered.com
If James Gunn hires Jason Momoa as DC’s Lobo, who could Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot be recast as?
A pre-existing rumor is now being taken as all but confirmed following Jason Momoa sharing an attention-grabbing video on Instagram. In it, the Aquaman star gushes over a mystery project he’s got planned with new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, which everyone’s taking as confirmation that he really is leaving the King of Atlantis behind to be recast as Lobo.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The quest to get Chris Pratt to ditch the MCU for DC intensifies as Kang himself reveals the real reason he’s conquering the multiverse
Chris Pratt may not have long left with the Marvel universe, what with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to conclude the legend of the original Guardians team this May, but his old pal James Gunn might keep him in regular employment by bringing him over to the DC universe with him — an idea that seems to be gaining a surprising amount of traction. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder receives a communal kicking for the thousandth time. But, first, a word from our new multiversal overlord…
Marvel Producer Drops Two X-Men Names When Addressing Mutants Joining The Shared Universe
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore name dropped a couple of great X-Men characters.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
bleedingcool.com
Dawn Of DC Summer Event Looking More And More Like "Knight Terrors"
DC Comics has a summer event as part of Dawn Of DC and we are one letter closer to finding out just what it is. When promoting their current Dawn Of DC relaunch promotion, DC Comics released this look at 2024, with the title "Forging The Future One Hero At A Time". We knew about Lazarus Planet and that it would star Superman and Monkey Prince. But what about what cam next?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn’s harshest critic forecasts nothing but ‘garbage’ for DCU and Jason Momoa drops more hints he’s playing this superhero next
James Gunn might be a tried and tested filmmaker whose every superhero outing over the past decade has ended in acclaim and veneration, but fans are finding it extremely difficult to root for the filmmaker now that he’s heading the cinematic universe. Now, amid a flurry of hearsay involving Jason Momoa and his future as Aquaman, one of the director’s most ferocious critics is foretelling the DCU’s premature doom.
msn.com
Eddie Murphy Regrets Not Starring In Two Of The '80s Best Movies
Actors regretting passing on what later proved to be juicy movie roles is nothing new. Sometimes you read a script and just don't understand the material, and other times it could be as simple as picking another project instead. Eddie Murphy, the legendary comedian and actor who had a meteoric rise to stardom in the 1980s, is no exception. After exploding onto the scene as one of the greatest "Saturday Night Live" cast members in the show's history, he made the jump to the big screen with a scene-stealing turn in "48 Hours" and achieved true superstardom with "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop."
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fan theory blames Kang for that utterly ridiculous ‘Morbius’ mid-credit scene
The mid-credit scene in Morbius still grates on some fans, who blame a particular supervillain for the blunder. In the r/FanTheories subreddit, DarrylTheDudeWayne thinks Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is to blame for Vulture’s (Michael Keaton) incongruous appearance in the scene. They wrote, “Kang was responsible for Vulture ending up in the Venom/Sonyverse,” and argued that Kang is most likely the one who sabotaged Doctor Strange’s spell.
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn reacts to Jason Momoa stirring up a frenzy of DCU speculation
If there’s one thing that James Gunn won’t be able to exert control over during his tenure as the co-CEO of DC Studios, it’s the unstoppable force of nature that is Jason Momoa. The actor has earned the right to be named as one of the franchise’s...
