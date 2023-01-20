Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Updates from optional practice - Jan. 25
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens held an optional practice at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 49 - Rafael Harvey-Pinard 26 - Johnathan Kovacevic 35 - Sam Montembeault. 55 - Michael Pezzetta 52 - Justin Barron. 56 - Jesse...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
WINNING HAND!
Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raises more than $425,000 for charity. The Calgary Flames Ambassadors and the Calgary Flames held their 16th Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raising over $425,000. Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities, including Daniel Negreanu, played with more than 400 other poker...
NHL
Sedins optimistic about Canucks with new coach Tocchet
Former Vancouver forwards say 'we're on the right track,' aim to help. LANGLEY, British Columbia -- The Vancouver Canucks played like a different team in their first game under coach Rick Tocchet, according to Henrik and Daniel Sedin. The Hockey Hall of Fame forwards, who played their entire NHL careers...
NHL
Louie DeBrusk talks McDavid, Bruins on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Other topics include Devils at Trade Deadline, All-Star Game lines. Louie DeBrusk knows he's in a fortunate position these days. Not only is the former NHL player a television analyst for the Edmonton Oilers, his son, Jake, is a forward for the Boston Bruins. "I'm not complaining, that's for sure,"...
NHL
Tristan Jarry Out Until After Bye Week/All-Star Break
Tristan Jarry, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, is not going to play until after the team's bye week/All-Star Break. That means Pittsburgh's No. 1 netminder will miss Thursday's game in Washington and Saturday's game versus San Jose. Their next game after that will be Feb. 7 at home against Colorado.
NHL
Penguins Activate Defenseman Kris Letang off of Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Kris Letang off of long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Jan Rutta has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
NHL
Letang Scores OT Winner During Emotional, Surreal Return
The defenseman had four points in his first game back following the death of his father. After Kris Letang scored the overtime winner on Tuesday against Florida, he stood with his arms wide open, smiling wide at his teammates as they came and mobbed him. Sidney Crosby was the first to get there, lifting Letang off his feet with a huge hug, and the rest of the group followed.
NHL
Richard: 'I know the Rocket are going to put on a great show'
LAVAL -- One of Anthony Richard's objectives this season was to represent the Rocket in the upcoming AHL All-Star Classic at Place Bell. That became a reality when he officially earned the nod two weeks ago. Richard's numbers so far this season speak for themselves. With a team-leading 20 goals...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars
DALLAS - The month of January has one last grueling, four-game week for the Sabres - and this one has several plane rides. The Sabres conclude their busy stretch of 13 games in 22 days with four straight on the road, beginning tonight against the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
Valimaki signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Defenseman could have become restricted free agent after season. Juuso Valimaki signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 24-year-old defenseman has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 43 games this season. He could have become a restricted free agent after...
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
2023 NHL Draft: Connor Bedard watch
NHL.com's weekly update on Regina center, projected No. 1 pick. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is in his third season with Regina of the Western Hockey League. The 17-year-old center, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old. Each Wednesday, NHL.com will have an update on Bedard leading up to the NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
The Backcheck: Lightning win their 10th-straight on home ice
On a night celebrating Steven Stamkos for scoring his 500th career goal, it was only right that the Bolts captain scored the game-winning goal for his team. But the road to that game-winner wasn't easy, with the Lightning coming from behind on two separate occasions before beating the Minnesota Wild, 4-2, for the team's 10th-straight win at AMALIE Arena.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Hurricanes: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Carolina and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at American Airlines Center. Game 50: Dallas Stars (28-13-8, 64 points) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, 66 points) When:...
NHL
Lamoriello Speaks to Media
Lou Lamoriello addressed the team's consistency, coaching staff, fan sentiment and play of young players. New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello spoke with the media on Wednesday morning, affirming his belief in the group, despite the team's 2-7-3 stretch. "I still believe the way I did at...
Comments / 0