nbc16.com
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
Students disciplined after swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Maryland schools, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Maryland this week, officials said. In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVL) — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation, it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers crowned at pageant in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
YOUR PHOTOS | Scenic King Tides on the Oregon Coast
Make it out to the Oregon Coast this weekend? Check out these amazing videos sent by our viewers via Chime In!. Have a video or photo you want to share? Share with us via Chime In!. | CHIME IN. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may...
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state nearly $40,000. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars during an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch
As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
Woman charged with hosing down police, injuring one officer while drunk
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TND) — A woman is under arrest after a disturbance that ended with one police officer soaked and another taken to the hospital. It happened back on Nov. 10 but Nicole Groupe wasn't arrested until Monday, Jan. 23. East Pennsboro Township police in Pennsylvania said...
