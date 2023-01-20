Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
Chris Jericho Comments On WWE Featuring Him In Raw 30 Video Package
AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on WWE using footage from his time with the company in their Raw 30 clip package. After Chris Jericho was featured in a video package to hype not only the history of WWE’s flagship Monday night show but also the upcoming anniversary, the AEW star has responded.
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
Yet Another WWE Hall Of Famer To Appear On WWE Raw 30
WWE is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of it’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, next Monday (January 23). WWE has announced several big matches and segments from the show, as well as a who’s who of WWE legends from Raw’s history. Earlier today, PWInsider reported that...
You’ll Never Guess The Newest Member Of WWE ‘Banger Bros’
You’ll never guess the newest member WWE’s ‘Banger Bros’ tag team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Find out what legend joined the squad!. Taking to Twitter to post a snap of them with their newest addition, Sheamus shared a photo with Drew McIntyre and professional wrestling legend Mick Foley.
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
Roman Reigns Comments On ‘Tribal Court’ For Sami Zayn At WWE Raw 30
Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.
NXT Name Appears On WWE Raw 30
A NXT name has appeared on WWE Raw 30. As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan kicked off tonight’s special WWE Raw 30 episode. To introduce The Hulkster to start the show, NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor was behind the microphone. This marked the first time Taylor...
Major WWE Star To Return At Raw 30?
Tonight, WWE is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of it’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw. WWE has announced many legends of the past for the show, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and more. There has also been three big matches announced for the show,...
William Regal Opens Up On New WWE Role
William Regal has been a weird case in the world of wrestling over the past 12 months. Last January, Regal was released from WWE during WWE’s then-ongoing revamping of the NXT brand. Regal then arrived in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, separating a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon...
Spoiler On Another WWE Legend Added To Raw 30th Anniversary
There’s been yet another big WWE name added to the upcoming 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw on Monday, January 23. Marking the landmark occasion, WWE has already announced big name returns like The Undertaker, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan but now a huge name from women’s history in WWE.
Find Out Which Legend Kicked Off WWE Raw 30
A WWE legend kicked off the festivities on the special Raw 30 episode. To start the historic Raw 30, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan alongside Jimmy Hart came out to greet the Philadelphia crowd. Unfortunately, The Hulkster had some microphone troubles with the mic cutting out on him during...
Potential Spoiler On Plans For Legends On WWE Raw 30
A number of spoilers have emerged regarding plans for different WWE legends on this evening’s (January 23) edition of WWE Raw. The episode will celebrate 30 years of the flagship wrestling television show, which aired its first episode on January 11, 1993. Several wrestling stars from WWE’s past will...
Huge Change Made To Raw 30 Championship Match
A huge change has been made to a championship match on tonight’s WWE Raw 30. On the January 23 Raw 30th Anniversary episode, Austin Theory will defend the WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. The WWE Twitter account has announced a huge change to the bout via a...
Intriguing WWE Mixed Trios Match At Live Event
In an interesting combination of talent, WWE hosted a mixed trios six-person match tonight at a live event in Florida. In the main event at tonight’s (January 21) NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida there was a massive mixed trios match that was very intriguing!. The future of WWE...
NJPW Held Discussions For Top WWE Star To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
History was made at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month, when NJPW, AEW and WWE contracted talent all wrestled on the show. WWE’s Karl Anderson defended ultimately lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga on the show. Anderson won the title prior to his...
WWE Hall Of Famers Confirmed On Legends Contracts
A pair of WWE Hall of Famers are confirmed on legends contracts with the company. In 2022, Rick and Scott Steiner, known worldwide as The Steiner Brothers, were inducted into the 2022 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. The brothers were inducted by the current two-time NXT Champion Bron...
WWE Sets Record For January 20 SmackDown
Just days after WWE recorded a record-breaking episode WWE Raw in Cincinnati, the company have done it again!. The January 16 episode of WWE Raw was listed as the highest-grossing edition of Raw in Cincinnati history, according to reports. Fightful has now revealed that the January 20 episode of WWE...
Pitch For Huge Inter-Promotional Event With AEW, WWE & NJPW
It’s one of the biggest questions in wrestling – will WWE and AEW ever work together? And let’s throw NJPW in the mix too. Well you could argue the closest we’ve come was Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, which featured talent from all three promotions – AEW’s representation being Kenny Omega and FTR, and WWE’s being Karl Anderson.
Top WWE Star Pulled From Royal Rumble
A new report has revealed that a top WWE star has been pulled from an upcoming appearance in the Royal Rumble. Find out who!. Get all the details on the WWE star who is not currently planned for a match at the upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble. According to...
