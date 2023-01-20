Read full article on original website
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB)
Fintel reports that Tekla Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,727,067 shares of Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB). This represents 4.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2,308,670 shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease...
Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ)
Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 250,000 shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ). This represents 5.175% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 438,959 shares and 5.55% of the company, a...
Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 676,478 shares of Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 967,341 shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease...
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,956,697 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI). This represents 5.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 1,345,094 shares and 4.15% of the company, an...
Honda Makes Operational Changes To Push Electrification Business
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023. The automaker is set to further solidify the direction of the organizational changes made last year with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050. The company will create new Electrification Business Development...
3 Business Services Stocks Benefiting From a Prospering Industry
Increased technology adoption and the success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks Business-Services industry to support a growing demand environment. Prudent growth strategies, innovation and technology enhancements are helping Viad Corp VVI, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN and BGSF, Inc. BGSF to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. About...
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry
Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of the headwinds that players in the Zacks Consumer Products-Discretionary industry have been encountering lately. Also, soaring prices are squeezing consumers’ disposable income and dampening demand for discretionary categories. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve is raising the benchmark interest rate. But a higher interest rate environment is not good news for consumer-centric industries, especially the consumer discretionary sector.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,031,316 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 5,480,861 shares and 11.60% of the company, an increase...
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - VUSB
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (Symbol: VUSB) where we have detected an approximate $322.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 10.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 60,100,000 to 66,650,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VUSB, versus its 200 day moving average:
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,118,996 shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS). This represents 19.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 1,731,489 shares and 15.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
Dow, Nasdaq Record Triple-Digit Pops
The Dow and Nasdaq both added triple digits to start this week, as investors consider the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow down interest rate hikes following months of monetary tightening. The S&P 500 managed to move back above the psychologically significant 4,000 level, ahead of a week jam-packed with major corporate earnings reports.
Why Upstart Rallied Today
Shares of fintech company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were rallying today, up 6.9% as of 2:53 p.m. EST. The technology and fintech sectors were up strongly today perhaps as a reflection of increased optimism that inflation may be abating without too many job losses across the economy. However, the tech and...
Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,367,759 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC). This represents 2.615% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 2,096,890 shares and 5.16% of the company, a decrease...
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: HDV, MMM, DUK, BX
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) where we have detected an approximate $398.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.0% decrease week over week (from 124,600,000 to 120,800,000). Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in trading today 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) is up about 1.1%, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) is up about 0.2%, and Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) is up by about 2.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HDV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HDV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Nasdaq (NDAQ), which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Investors want to know if the company can keep its streak of earnings beats alive, which currently spans the past six quarters. Nasdaq hasn't just beat its earnings -- it has done so by close to 6% above consensus.
