Panthers coaching rumors: Latest news on Frank Reich, Sean Payton, Steve Wilks other candidates in Carolina

Two college football coaches might face more scrutiny than anyone else in college football in 2023. And Nick Saban hasn't hired them yet. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien accepted the same position with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding took the same position with Ole Miss on Jan. 13. That means Saban will enter his 17th season with two new coordinators for the first time since the 2019 season. This will be the fourth time in his run at Alabama that he has had to replace both coordinators and the third time in the last six years. In 2018 he won the national title with first-time coordinators Mike Locksley and Tosh Lupoi.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO