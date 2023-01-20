ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Panthers coaching rumors: Latest news on Frank Reich, Sean Payton, Steve Wilks other candidates in Carolina

By Jacob Camenker
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news

The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Alabama coordinator candidates: Who will Nick Saban hire to run offense, defense in 2023?

Two college football coaches might face more scrutiny than anyone else in college football in 2023. And Nick Saban hasn't hired them yet. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien accepted the same position with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding took the same position with Ole Miss on Jan. 13. That means Saban will enter his 17th season with two new coordinators for the first time since the 2019 season. This will be the fourth time in his run at Alabama that he has had to replace both coordinators and the third time in the last six years. In 2018 he won the national title with first-time coordinators Mike Locksley and Tosh Lupoi.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff schedule 2023: Updated bracket & TV channels for AFC, NFC championship games

NFL viewers in 2021 watched as a pair of underdogs made runs to the Super Bowl as the No. 4 Bengals met the No. 4 Rams in Los Angeles. That won't be the case in 2022. The AFC championship will have a familiar look to it as the Chiefs are once again hosting the Bengals. An injured Patrick Mahomes survived a run by the Jaguars while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati defense dominated the Bills in Buffalo to set up a rematch.
ng-sportingnews.com

Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'

Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
ng-sportingnews.com

When is the NHL All-Star game? Date, time, rosters and site for 2023 showcase

Get your sunscreen and bathing suits ready. The NHL All-Star Game is quickly approaching in South Florida, where the best players in the league met for a weekend of festivities. The All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game are set to kick off the first weekend in February. The rosters have...

