Panthers coaching rumors: Latest news on Frank Reich, Sean Payton, Steve Wilks other candidates in Carolina

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news
The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Alabama coordinator candidates: Who will Nick Saban hire to run offense, defense in 2023?
Two college football coaches might face more scrutiny than anyone else in college football in 2023. And Nick Saban hasn't hired them yet. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien accepted the same position with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding took the same position with Ole Miss on Jan. 13. That means Saban will enter his 17th season with two new coordinators for the first time since the 2019 season. This will be the fourth time in his run at Alabama that he has had to replace both coordinators and the third time in the last six years. In 2018 he won the national title with first-time coordinators Mike Locksley and Tosh Lupoi.
ng-sportingnews.com
Damar Hamlin recovery update: Latest news on Bills safety after Week 17 collapse vs. Bengals
The football world was shaken by the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a Week 17 game against the Bengals earlier in January. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a routine tackle in the first quarter and needed to be resuscitated on the field before being transported to a Cincinnati trauma center.
ng-sportingnews.com
What went wrong for the Bills? Josh Allen's shoddy play, porous defense reasons for Buffalo's playoff exit
They're all juggernauts, until they're jugger-nots. Josh Allen and the Bills were dominated by the Bengals 27-10 on Sunday, another playoff run ending short of the AFC championship game. Allen's promising season might be behind them, but he was at the forefront of the Bills' issues in their divisional round loss.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bills GM Brandon Beane won't go 'lean' to build team: 'Don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
The Bills have found themselves in a precarious position following Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Their offensive line was clearly outplayed, their wide receivers struggled to find separation, and the Bengals offense had the defense's number all game. The Bills' season ended two days ago, which means the team is...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff schedule 2023: Updated bracket & TV channels for AFC, NFC championship games
NFL viewers in 2021 watched as a pair of underdogs made runs to the Super Bowl as the No. 4 Bengals met the No. 4 Rams in Los Angeles. That won't be the case in 2022. The AFC championship will have a familiar look to it as the Chiefs are once again hosting the Bengals. An injured Patrick Mahomes survived a run by the Jaguars while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati defense dominated the Bills in Buffalo to set up a rematch.
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB says 'see you Sunday,' is 'gonna play' vs. Bengals despite ankle sprain
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive end Arden Key.
ng-sportingnews.com
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is the NHL All-Star game? Date, time, rosters and site for 2023 showcase
Get your sunscreen and bathing suits ready. The NHL All-Star Game is quickly approaching in South Florida, where the best players in the league met for a weekend of festivities. The All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game are set to kick off the first weekend in February. The rosters have...
