Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
wrestletalk.com
Shocking SmackDown Development Between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown kicked off with an icy exchange in the WWE SmackDown parking lot leading to a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns. With the Bloodline entering the arena parking area and greeting each other warmly, it was clear things were not all good between Reigns and Zayn as the Tribal Chief refused to fist bump the Honorary Uce.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Comments On ‘Tribal Court’ For Sami Zayn At WWE Raw 30
Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
wrestletalk.com
You’ll Never Guess The Newest Member Of WWE ‘Banger Bros’
You’ll never guess the newest member WWE’s ‘Banger Bros’ tag team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Find out what legend joined the squad!. Taking to Twitter to post a snap of them with their newest addition, Sheamus shared a photo with Drew McIntyre and professional wrestling legend Mick Foley.
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Comments On WWE Featuring Him In Raw 30 Video Package
AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on WWE using footage from his time with the company in their Raw 30 clip package. After Chris Jericho was featured in a video package to hype not only the history of WWE’s flagship Monday night show but also the upcoming anniversary, the AEW star has responded.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Sets Record For January 20 SmackDown
Just days after WWE recorded a record-breaking episode WWE Raw in Cincinnati, the company have done it again!. The January 16 episode of WWE Raw was listed as the highest-grossing edition of Raw in Cincinnati history, according to reports. Fightful has now revealed that the January 20 episode of WWE...
wrestletalk.com
William Regal Opens Up On New WWE Role
William Regal has been a weird case in the world of wrestling over the past 12 months. Last January, Regal was released from WWE during WWE’s then-ongoing revamping of the NXT brand. Regal then arrived in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, separating a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon...
wrestletalk.com
Yet Another WWE Hall Of Famer To Appear On WWE Raw 30
WWE is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of it’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, next Monday (January 23). WWE has announced several big matches and segments from the show, as well as a who’s who of WWE legends from Raw’s history. Earlier today, PWInsider reported that...
wrestletalk.com
Rumoured WWE 2K23 Cover Star Teases Confirmation
WWE is set to officially announce the upcoming WWE 2k23 video game soon, and rumours are swirling. Mainly, WWE is rumoured to be making an announcement on the game at the Royal Rumble event, which will see the cover star revealed. An alleged leaked cover made the rounds on social...
wrestletalk.com
WCW Legend Appears In New Video With SmackDown Stars
Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross was one of the first names to make his return to WWE following Triple H’s takeover as the head of creative. Kross, alongside his wife Scarlett, returned back in August, attacking Drew McIntyre. Since then, Kross has entered a feud with Rey Mysterio,...
wrestletalk.com
Current Owner Of Former WWE Star Trademark Revealed
A former WWE star has revealed the identity of the new owner of the trademark for their old ring name during a recent interview. Santino Marella is the new Director of Authority for Impact Wrestling, with the former WWE still able to use his old ring name. The real-life Anthony...
wrestletalk.com
Intriguing WWE Mixed Trios Match At Live Event
In an interesting combination of talent, WWE hosted a mixed trios six-person match tonight at a live event in Florida. In the main event at tonight’s (January 21) NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida there was a massive mixed trios match that was very intriguing!. The future of WWE...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Held Discussions For Top WWE Star To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
History was made at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month, when NJPW, AEW and WWE contracted talent all wrestled on the show. WWE’s Karl Anderson defended ultimately lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga on the show. Anderson won the title prior to his...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Pulled From Royal Rumble
A new report has revealed that a top WWE star has been pulled from an upcoming appearance in the Royal Rumble. Find out who!. Get all the details on the WWE star who is not currently planned for a match at the upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble. According to...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Change Made To Major Planned Raw 30 Segment
WWE has reportedly made a huge change to a major planned segment on next week’s Raw 30 show. On this week’s show, WWE announced a ‘Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony’ for the 30th anniversary of the show. The segment was set to feature ‘every generation’ of the Bloodline,...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Confirms Recent Injury
A former WWE star has confirmed a recent injury. After spending a few years in IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, Lucha Underground and the independent scene, John Morrison made his return to WWE in 2020. After just over a year after his return, Morrison was released from the company amidst budget cuts...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On Another WWE Legend Added To Raw 30th Anniversary
There’s been yet another big WWE name added to the upcoming 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw on Monday, January 23. Marking the landmark occasion, WWE has already announced big name returns like The Undertaker, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan but now a huge name from women’s history in WWE.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Feels 2023 Royal Rumble Winner Is Obvious
A WWE star says she feels the 2023 Royal Rumble winner is obvious. WWE Royal Rumble kickstarts the road to WrestleMania in laying the groundwork for the direction that the company takes for the biggest show of the year. There will be rising stars stepping up and feuds being set...
wrestletalk.com
Change To WWE Commentary Team Revealed
Last week, WWE NXT announcer Sudu Shah announced his departure from the company. Sudu had been providing commentary on NXT’s Level Up show originally alongside Nigel McGuinness and later alongside Byron Saxton following McGuinness’ WWE departure. Last week’s Level Up show was taped prior to the January 10...
Comments / 0