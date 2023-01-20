Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Quinta Brunson Soars in 6-Inch Gucci Heels & Painted Florals for ‘The View’
Quinta Brunson brought vibrant color to a rainy day in New York City while appearing on “The View.” The Emmy Award-winning star arrived to the talk show’s studios on Wednesday, wearing a bubble-sleeved minidress. Her style included slit long sleeves with rounded scrunched shoulders and cuffs, covered in a large-scale blue, orange and black painter-like floral print. The artistic piece was paired with silver hoop earrings to allow the prints to make a greater splash. Brunson’s ensemble was finished with a bright orange leather rectangular clutch, complete with a silver curbed chain top handle. When it came to footwear, Brunson strapped into a...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Katie Holmes looks stunning in vintage-inspired outfit and chunky gold hoops
There is no secret that Katie Holmes likes to have fun with fashion, recently joining one of the best shoe trends of 2023. The Hollywood star decided to go for a classic look during her latest interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress made a...
Essence
Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023
As part of Day 1 of Couture week Daniel Roseberry Presented His Spring Summer 2023 collection for the French maison and Doja stole the show. Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.
Kate Middleton Coordinates With Prince William in Green & Blue Plaid Coat With Suede Gianvitto Rossi Pumps
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, paid a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital while in Liverpool, England. The pair visited to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Keeping warm, Middleton bundled up in an oversized green and blue plaid collared coat with gold buttons worn overtop a ribbed dark blue maxi dress with a high collar. The knitted garment was belted in order to create shape and define Middleton’s silhouette. On the accessories front, the princess toted a dark green clutch with gold hardware and sported...
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Buckles Into Satin Pumps & Corset Coat for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu was dynamically dressed for Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture show at Haute Couture Week. While in Paris, Leroy-Beaulieu posed ahead of entering the show to view creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The “Emily in Paris” star’s ensemble featured a fall 2022 Schiaparelli coat crafted from fluffy white shearling. Giving the cozy outerwear a sultry twist was stitched black leather front paneling, shaped like an exaggerated curved corset. Leroy-Beaulieu’s outfit was finished with sculpted gold sunburn post earrings, as well as sheer black tights and a smooth leather top-handle handbag. When it came to footwear, Leroy-Belliau slipped into a surrealist...
Hypebae
LOEWE FW23 Menswear Collection Is Simply Surreal
JW Anderson flexes his creative muscles at Paris Fashion Week, unveiling a whimsical Fall/Winter 2023 Menswear collection. Marrying simplicity with absurdity, LOEWE‘s latest line pushes the boundaries of fashion, delivering theatrical silhouettes and experimental fabrics. Angel wings peeking out of demure blouses, nodding to Old Masters’ paintings, whereas artisan-beaten copper and pewter coats give the assortment of garments a decidedly hard edge, stretching the imagination.
Collection
Feng Chen Wang knows more than most about connecting east with west, old with new. Having grown up in a rural village in the southern Fujian province of China, she is now based between Shanghai and London, and sees herself as an ambassador for Chinese craftsmanship. “I am the best bridge-builder,” the designer said, speaking at a preview before her presentation at the Hôtel d’Evreux, a diamond’s throw from Paris’s luxury mecca of Place Vendôme. “It’s about connecting culture and community, and generations as well.”
Paul Smith, Mulberry Create Unisex Bag Collection
Two of Britain’s best-known labels, Paul Smith and Mulberry, have worked together for the first time on a series of unisex totes and crossbody bags that debuted Friday at Smith’s Paris runway show. The two companies have reworked Mulberry’s classic messenger bag, the Antony, using Smith’s signature stripe webbing straps, colorblocking and Shadow Stripe embossing. More from WWDPaul Smith Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Paul Smith Men's Fall 2023Junya Watanabe Men's Fall 2023 The capsule includes two new creations, the Antony Clip and the Antony Tote. Each style is made in the U.K. at Mulberry’s carbon-neutral factories in Somerset with leather sourced from Gold Standard...
Hypebae
Tommy Hilfiger Launches Its First-Ever Depop Shop
Tommy Hilfiger is officially open for business, well, on Depop anyway. The heritage brand just launched its first-ever Depop shop, in a bid to champion secondhand clothing and give its un-usable items a brand new home. Offering a curated range of pre-loved TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS pieces from the...
hypebeast.com
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Musk Blooms in Rose-Print Dress & Retro Platform Pumps at Berlin Fashion Week
Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, kicked off the new season in Germany during Berlin Fashion Week. While hitting the red carpet at Tempelhof Airport for the Marc Cain fall 2023 fashion show, Musk wore a black knee-length dress. Covered in a red illustrated rose print, The piece included draped sleeves with a keyhole bodice and lightly smocked neckline topped with a thin black satin bow. The knee-length style was cinched with a thin black belt and layered over bright red tights. Musk completed her outfit with a black faux fur jacket. When it came to shoes, the CoverGirl muse slipped...
hypebeast.com
System Studios' FW23 “Returning Legacy” Collection Looks Back at Its 32-Year History
Korean co-ed label System Studios has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the first time in three years, presenting its latest offering to a fashion-hungry crowd of global brand fanatics. Titled “Returning Legacy,” the imprint’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection calls upon its lengthy history and immersive heritage while looking toward the future for something new.
Simona Tabasco Sparkles in Crystal Dress & Chain-Heel Sandals at J.W. Anderson’s Milan Fashion Week Show
The “White Lotus” star Simona Tabasco brought sparkling style to J.W. Anderson’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show. Tabasco, who went viral for her role as sex worker Lucia on the HBO Max drama, was part of the British designer’s latest front row for the genderless, technology-inspired collection — alongside stars including co-star Sabrina Impacciatore, Charli XCX and Bryanboy. While arriving in Milan for the occasion during Milan Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday, Tabasco posed in a glitzy J.W. Anderson ensemble. The Italian actress’ outfit, designed by Jonathan Anderson, featured a black cold-shoulder dress with slouchy long sleeves and a floor-length skirt, given a...
Hypebae
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and K-Way Unveil Second Collaboration
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and K-Way have joined forces for the second time to give your wardrobe a much-needed update for the new year. For this collaboration, the duo is expanding on their existing range of styles by introducing kids sizing to the French outerwear label’s iconic silhouettes, the Leon Half Zip and Claude Full Zip.
Paris couture season kicks off with frivolity, seaborne life
PARIS — (AP) — Schiaparelli kicked off haute couture season Monday with plenty of glamorous frivolity and exaggerated silhouettes ahead of the highly anticipated show by powerhouse Christian Dior. SCHIAPARELLI. Schiaparelli also offered surreal takes on classics harking back to the 1930s heyday of house founder Elsa Schiaparelli.
Yara Shahidi Pops in Woven Minidress & Classic Pumps at Dior’s Haute Couture Show
Yara Shahidi celebrated Dior’s latest runway show in style. The actress appeared front row at Christian Dior’s Haute Couture fashion show on Monday in Paris. She joined several other celebrities at the show, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Wintour, Kirsten Dunst and more. To the star-studded event, Shahidi wore a beige minidress. Her strapless garment featured ruffled layers on the sweetheart neckline as well as the a-line skirt. The bodice of the dress featured an intricate woven material in slightly different shades of neutrals. Shahidi added earrings but otherwise left her accessories to a minimum. The “Grown-ish” star added a pair of timeless heels...
Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai
Sabrina Elba was spotted on Instagram while attending the Beyoncé performance in Dubai donning a YSL look that we love!
Comments / 0