Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound Skyway reopens after crash
PARADISE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Skyway has reopened between Paradise and Chico after a truck overturned Monday morning. The CHP said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Lookout Point. Officers said they shut down the road when they arrived. The driver of the truck drove onto the...
KCRA.com
Lanes closed on SB I-5 after fiery big rig crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fiery crash early Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County closed all lanes and significantly slowed traffic. As of 8:44 a.m., one lane had reopened. Caltrans estimates that all lanes will be open at 6 p.m. The crash happened on I-5 near Airport...
Northbound I-5 near Sacramento International Airport exit all clear after big rig crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Caltrans gave the all clear for northbound Interstate 5 after a big rig crashed near Metro Air Parkway Monday. The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. A big rig went off the road and hit a guard rail and sign, according to California Highway Patrol.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Chico this week for signal construction project
CHICO, Calif. — Planning on driving on East Avenue this week? You may want to take a detour while passing near Cactus Avenue. City of Chico officials said construction work on a signal project near the intersection of East and Cactus will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and last until Friday, Jan. 27. During this time, city officials said outside lane closures will be in effect.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is at the scene of a structure fire in Gridley on Sunday that briefly closed the railroad in the area. CAL FIRE says that the fire started at around 7:44 a.m. at a warehouse that has been abandoned for 10-15 years. Transients are known to camp at the warehouse.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 13-19: Ice and snow wreaks havoc
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 13-19 January 13. Uninvited visitor.
Fox40
Hot air balloon crashes into parked car
The balloon was pushed by a gust of wind that sent it into a parked car, Yuba City Police say. The pilot was able to land afterward and no one was injured in the crash. The balloon was pushed by a gust of wind that sent it into a parked car, Yuba City Police say. The pilot was able to land afterward and no one was injured in the crash.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter for 2021 crash in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter more than a year after a deadly crash in Tehama County. Macie Bacon, 21, was arraigned on Thursday in connection with a crash on Interstate 5 in October 2021. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 5 south of Hooker Creek Road.
Abandoned Chinese Gospel Mission catches fire for third time
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in downtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night. The vacant Chinese Gospel Mission building caught fire on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The building previously caught fire twice in...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Search and Rescue helps drivers stuck on Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team says that they were able to help some people out that were stuck in the snow on Saturday in the Butte Meadows area. BCSSR says that above 5,000 feet there is still a lot of snow, and...
Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
KCRA.com
Raley's workers stop hatchet-wielding attacker in Yuba City, police say
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is accused of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet before other employees subdued him, including one who smacked the assailant with a product scanner, officials said. The Yuba City Police Department said 44-year-old Larry Reed of Olivehurst is facing...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Grass Valley Results in Two Injuries
Two People Hospitalized Following Moonshine Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash north of Grass Valley ended up with two people being hospitalized on January 16. The collision occurred along Moonshine Road near Camptonville around 1:42 p.m. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), responded to the accident scene.
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
actionnewsnow.com
Robber steals alcohol, pepper-sprays clerk & customer at CVS
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy and pepper-sprayed an employee and a customer. The robbery happened at the CVS pharmacy on East Avenue in Chico Sunday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect stole alcohol and used the pepper...
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Granite Bay Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Three Injuries
Multiple Injuries Reported in Car Accident on Auburn Folsom Road. A multiple-vehicle crash in Granite Bay involving three vehicles resulted in several people being transported to a hospital. The collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), occurred at the Auburn Folsom Road intersection with Muir Way at around 7:30 a.m. Traffic was advised to divert to Eureka Road because the southbound lanes were shut down, although the northbound remained open.
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
CBS News
Toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills returned to owner
SACRAMENTO - Detectives recovered a significant amount of toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills after the burglary victims found the toys for sale at a buy-and-sell shop in Folsom. The stolen toys were initially located by the homeowner's daughter on social media, according to the El Dorado...
Comments / 1