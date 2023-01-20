The balloon was pushed by a gust of wind that sent it into a parked car, Yuba City Police say. The pilot was able to land afterward and no one was injured in the crash. The balloon was pushed by a gust of wind that sent it into a parked car, Yuba City Police say. The pilot was able to land afterward and no one was injured in the crash.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO