Shay Mooney and wife Hannah have welcomed another baby boy, joining sons Ames Alexander, 2½, and Asher James, 5 Shay Mooney is officially a father of three! The country star, 30, and wife Hannah, 31, have welcomed their third baby boy, the couple announced Friday. Son Abram Shay Mooney was born on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Grammy winner announced on Instagram along with a video of him singing to the newborn. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it ❤️," the new father of three wrote. Sharing the same video on her own account,...

3 DAYS AGO