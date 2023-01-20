Read full article on original website
Related
CMT
Shania Twain Talks Reinventing Her Sound And The Importance Of Mentoring Other Musicians
When Shania Twain contracted Lyme disease in 2003, the voice that made her country music’s best-selling female artist was slowly disappearing. For nearly a decade, doctors couldn’t discover the underlining health condition – until one connected her symptoms to a tick bite she received while horseback riding. While discovering her new reality, she underwent open throat surgery in 2011.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While it would seem the Sister Wives world is in shambles currently, filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still injects happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown walked down the aisle back in October. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband
New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Holly Madison Gives Rare Update on Her Kids and Coparenting With Ex Pasquale Rotella
Doing what’s best for her family. Holly Madison opened up about her children and how she and ex-husband Pasquale Rotella are tackling coparenting. “I'm really lucky to be coparenting with somebody who also understands that all they want is what's best for the kids,” the Girls Next Door alum, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead […]
Kiely Williams Says Former 3LW Member Adrienne Bailon ‘Always Wanted to Be a Pastor’s Wife’
Adrienne Bailon has been married to pastor and gospel star Israel Houghton for six years. Her former 3LW member Kiely Williams says Bailon always had her eye on a pastor.
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Reveals How Sean Lowe Alleviated His Pre-Show Fears (Exclusive)
Sean Lowe's love story makes Zach Shallcross believe in the power of The Bachelor. Only Entertainment Tonight was at the Bachelor Mansion just before Zach welcomed 30 women on his journey for love, and the 26-year-old tech executive revealed how a former franchise lead allayed his fears about the road ahead.
'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Celebrates Huge Milestone but Kody Is Missing
Meri Brown has shared with fans that she is feeling "promise, hope and light" for the year ahead, following the "Sister Wives" star's split from Kody Brown.
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'
Shay Mooney and wife Hannah have welcomed another baby boy, joining sons Ames Alexander, 2½, and Asher James, 5 Shay Mooney is officially a father of three! The country star, 30, and wife Hannah, 31, have welcomed their third baby boy, the couple announced Friday. Son Abram Shay Mooney was born on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Grammy winner announced on Instagram along with a video of him singing to the newborn. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it ❤️," the new father of three wrote. Sharing the same video on her own account,...
CMT
HARDY Reveals The Secret Behind His Country-Rock Album "the mockingbird & THE CROW"
Fast-rising star HARDY recently reintroduced himself – an unpredictable country-rocker. The innovative songwriter turned hitmaker proved that he's willing to march to the beat of his own drum with "the mockingbird & THE CROW." HARDY's 17-song sophomore album was released on Friday, Jan 20, and solidified that he's a country artist with rock star potential.
CMT
Garth Brooks Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind His (Very Long) Tattoo
Garth Brooks has a long and winding string of country radio hits and now he has a long and winding tattoo to go along with it. Brooks recently revealed on his Monday night Facebook live stream “Inside Studio G” that the tattoo he got to fulfill a deal with his youngest daughter Allie Colleen is a tribute to his loved ones.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Recreates Iconic ‘Wednesday’ Dance
They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, and really pretty groovy! The Addams Family is back on TVs thanks to the Netflix series Wednesday, which introduced a dance trend that everyone, including Sister Wives star Christine Brown, is boogying to. Christine is the ex-wife of Kody Brown...
CMT
Brooks & Dunn Reveal 2023 Tour Dates With Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn plan to pull on their cowboy boots once again in 2023 as the Country Music Hall of Fame duo revealed plans for 17 new dates of their Reboot Tour in 2023. The tour first launched in 2021, before continuing into 2022 and 2023. "Last year, you all...
Comments / 0