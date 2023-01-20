ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CMT

Shania Twain Talks Reinventing Her Sound And The Importance Of Mentoring Other Musicians

When Shania Twain contracted Lyme disease in 2003, the voice that made her country music’s best-selling female artist was slowly disappearing. For nearly a decade, doctors couldn’t discover the underlining health condition – until one connected her symptoms to a tick bite she received while horseback riding. While discovering her new reality, she underwent open throat surgery in 2011.
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While it would seem the Sister Wives world is in shambles currently, filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still injects happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown walked down the aisle back in October. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...

Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband

New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
People

Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'

Shay Mooney and wife Hannah have welcomed another baby boy, joining sons Ames Alexander, 2½, and Asher James, 5 Shay Mooney is officially a father of three! The country star, 30, and wife Hannah, 31, have welcomed their third baby boy, the couple announced Friday. Son Abram Shay Mooney was born on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Grammy winner announced on Instagram along with a video of him singing to the newborn. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it ❤️," the new father of three wrote. Sharing the same video on her own account,...
CMT

HARDY Reveals The Secret Behind His Country-Rock Album "the mockingbird & THE CROW"

Fast-rising star HARDY recently reintroduced himself – an unpredictable country-rocker. The innovative songwriter turned hitmaker proved that he's willing to march to the beat of his own drum with "the mockingbird & THE CROW." HARDY's 17-song sophomore album was released on Friday, Jan 20, and solidified that he's a country artist with rock star potential.
CMT

Garth Brooks Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind His (Very Long) Tattoo

Garth Brooks has a long and winding string of country radio hits and now he has a long and winding tattoo to go along with it. Brooks recently revealed on his Monday night Facebook live stream “Inside Studio G” that the tattoo he got to fulfill a deal with his youngest daughter Allie Colleen is a tribute to his loved ones.
CMT

Brooks & Dunn Reveal 2023 Tour Dates With Scotty McCreery

Brooks & Dunn plan to pull on their cowboy boots once again in 2023 as the Country Music Hall of Fame duo revealed plans for 17 new dates of their Reboot Tour in 2023. The tour first launched in 2021, before continuing into 2022 and 2023. "Last year, you all...
