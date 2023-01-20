Read full article on original website
Related
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
Popculture
Country Artist Marries Fellow Musician in Nashville
Love is in the air for two country crooners. PEOPLE reported that country artist Jennifer Hart married musician Rob Ricotta. While speaking with the publication, the pair opened up about their nuptials, which took place at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Hart and Ricotta decided to tie the knot...
Loretta Lynn Talks About The First Time She Met Willie Nelson: “He Was One Of The Most Handsomest Men I’d Ever Seen”
Two of the greatest to ever do it. We lost the late, great Loretta Lynn back in October, and there’s just so many good stories she told that I never get tired of listening to anything she has to say. And one of the best is when she talks...
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Remember When The Crowd Lost It After Chris Stapleton Started Singing “Tennessee Whiskey” From His Seat During A Tyler Perry Play?
Time to revisit a story we shared all the way back around February of 2020. In this throwback, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour had a stop at The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During that stop, the crowd had one helluva surprise. At one point during the show,...
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”
Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Highwaymen Interview Gets Awkward When Host Implies They Can’t Sell Tickets, Waylon Jennings Says: “Ask Another Question Like That, We’ll Burn Your Home”
Imagine sitting down in a room with Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. Four of the best to every play country music… you can ask them anything you please, and you lead off with an insult? Bold strategy Cotton…. Back in 1991, Paul Holmes, a popular...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022
While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Comments / 8