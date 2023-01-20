“The Voice” champion Craig Wayne Boyd is getting a fresh start in 2023, whether he wants one or not. After winning “The Voice” in 2014, the father of five co-founded the band Texas Hill with two other reality show veterans, Casey James and Adam Wakefield. However, the band revealed in a social media post this week that Boyd was out of the band, which had added three new members -- Bart Walker, Louis Winfield and Clark Singleton.

8 HOURS AGO