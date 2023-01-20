Read full article on original website
WATCH: Luke Bryan Checks Off “Bucket List” Moment With Lionel Richie At Mexico Music Festival
Country sensation Luke Bryan always has a surprise up his sleeve. The five-time Entertainer of the Year recently wrapped up his weekend-long music festival Crash My Playa in Cancún, Mexico, with a bang. Country Now previously reported that the platinum-selling artist stunned ticketholders with a special guest – Lionel...
Wynonna Judd Says She Wrote A Song Called “Broken And Blessed” About Her Late Mother Naomi Judd
Country legend Wynonna Judd is in the midst of rehearsals for The Judds: The Final Tour, a female-heavy run dedicated to her late mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd. The “Love Can Build A Bridge” singer exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that music and touring had become a vital aspect of her grieving process.
Shania Twain Talks Reinventing Her Sound And The Importance Of Mentoring Other Musicians
When Shania Twain contracted Lyme disease in 2003, the voice that made her country music’s best-selling female artist was slowly disappearing. For nearly a decade, doctors couldn’t discover the underlining health condition – until one connected her symptoms to a tick bite she received while horseback riding. While discovering her new reality, she underwent open throat surgery in 2011.
Paul Mescal’s Girlfriend History: From Phoebe Bridgers To Angelina Jolie Rumors
Paul Mescal is an Irish actor who rose to fame in 2020 after he appeared in ‘Normal People’. Fans are worried Paul and Phoebe broke up after she sang about being alone in a new song with SZA. Paul met with Angelina Jolie in London at the start of...
Lauren Alaina Reveals Her Glamorous Makeup Routine To Miley Cyrus' Viral Track "Flowers"
Have you ever wondered how to get Lauren Alaina's striking complexion and performance-ready makeup? Look no further. The country hitmaker turned to social media Tuesday (Jan. 24) afternoon to share her step-by-step beauty routine. Alaina begins the short clip fresh out of the shower in a white robe. With her hair dripping wet, she sang Miley Cyrus' viral track, "Flowers."
Carly Pearce Joins Forces With Cole Swindell To Sing "Never Say Never" At Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa
Carly Pearce has escaped music city to knock back margaritas with her boyfriend, Riley King, and to collaborate with Cole Swindell at Luke Bryan's music festival in paradise. The "Country On" singer's annual Crash My Playa event recently (Jan. 22) wrapped at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico. The four-day affair included performances from – Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Dylan Scott, DJ Rock, Kendall Marvel, Pearce, and an appearance from fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie. Meanwhile, Dustin Lynch closed out the star-studded weekend with one of his famous pool parties.
PREMIERE: Alana Springsteen Shares Empowering "You Don't Deserve A Country Song"
Alana Springsteen pulls back the curtain on triumph and heartbreak in her new video for “You Don’t Deserve A Country Song.”. The video opens with footage of Springsteen as a 10-year-old child at the Grand Ole Opry, confidently stating that she’s “gonna be there.” The video then jumps to 12 years later with footage of Springsteen energetically entertaining a large crowd.
The Voice Winner Craig Wayne Boyd Says He Was Voted Out of Texas Hill
“The Voice” champion Craig Wayne Boyd is getting a fresh start in 2023, whether he wants one or not. After winning “The Voice” in 2014, the father of five co-founded the band Texas Hill with two other reality show veterans, Casey James and Adam Wakefield. However, the band revealed in a social media post this week that Boyd was out of the band, which had added three new members -- Bart Walker, Louis Winfield and Clark Singleton.
Willie Nelson Is Turning 90 - And Celebrating With An Epic Two-Day Concert
Willie Nelson is turning 90 years old this year. To celebrate, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation Hewitt-Silva are having an unforgettable two-day concert in his honor. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday will feature Nelson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley and more.
HARDY Reveals The Secret Behind His Country-Rock Album "the mockingbird & THE CROW"
Fast-rising star HARDY recently reintroduced himself – an unpredictable country-rocker. The innovative songwriter turned hitmaker proved that he's willing to march to the beat of his own drum with "the mockingbird & THE CROW." HARDY's 17-song sophomore album was released on Friday, Jan 20, and solidified that he's a country artist with rock star potential.
Garth Brooks Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind His (Very Long) Tattoo
Garth Brooks has a long and winding string of country radio hits and now he has a long and winding tattoo to go along with it. Brooks recently revealed on his Monday night Facebook live stream “Inside Studio G” that the tattoo he got to fulfill a deal with his youngest daughter Allie Colleen is a tribute to his loved ones.
Brooks & Dunn Reveal 2023 Tour Dates With Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn plan to pull on their cowboy boots once again in 2023 as the Country Music Hall of Fame duo revealed plans for 17 new dates of their Reboot Tour in 2023. The tour first launched in 2021, before continuing into 2022 and 2023. "Last year, you all...
