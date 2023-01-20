Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs 40-3 Castres - hosts secure home tie in last 16
Heineken Champions Cup Pool A: Exeter Chiefs v Castres. Tries: Slade, Penalty try (2), S Simmonds, Nowell, Tshiunza; Cons: Slade (2), J Simmonds. Exeter Chiefs overcame a slow start to beat French side Castres and ensure they will play at home in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster must 'bully the bully' in Sale game - Jeff Toomaga-Allen
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website. Ulster tighthead prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen says the Irish province must aim to "bully the bully" on Saturday when they face a Sale side that embarrassed them 39-0 only six weeks ago.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ospreys return to European elite after Leicester win
Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says he is pleased to see the region back among Europe's elite after they reach the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time in 13 years. A dramatic last-gasp win at Leicester followed a double over French champions Montpellier. Ospreys await the last...
BBC
All-Ireland Club Final: Derry club Glen contact GAA over Kilmacud having extra men on pitch
Glen have contacted the GAA over an apparent rules breach which saw winners Kilmacud finishing the All-Ireland Club Football Final with extra men on the pitch. Video shows 16 Kilmacud players were defending their goal as Glen tried to rescue the game in the dying seconds with a goal that would have seen them win by a point.
Comments / 0