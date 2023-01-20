ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster must 'bully the bully' in Sale game - Jeff Toomaga-Allen

Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website. Ulster tighthead prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen says the Irish province must aim to "bully the bully" on Saturday when they face a Sale side that embarrassed them 39-0 only six weeks ago.
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Ospreys return to European elite after Leicester win

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says he is pleased to see the region back among Europe's elite after they reach the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time in 13 years. A dramatic last-gasp win at Leicester followed a double over French champions Montpellier. Ospreys await the last...

