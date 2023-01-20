Crack, Thousands In Fake Cash, Gun Found In Jeep Parked In Sutton: Police

Nathan Picard Photo Credit: Sutton Police Department

Keen-eyed police uncovered thousands in counterfeit bills, drugs, and a gun after they noticed a suspicious-looking Jeep parked in the middle of the road, authorities said.

Nathan Picard faces several charges following his arrest earlier this week, Sutton police announced.

Officers first thought the Jeep was empty, but when they got close, they noticed the driver, Picard, had just reclined the seat back to stay out of view. They could see what looked like crack and other drug paraphernalia in plain view, and the more they spoke, the more nervous and agitated Picard became, police said.

When they asked Picard to step out of the car, he became unruly, police said. As they began to search the Jeep, they found a large stack of counterfeit money, and one officer noticed something strange about the car's interior panels near the gas pedal. When they pressed on it, a gun fell out, authorities said.

The serial number on the pistol was filed off, and Picard is a convicted felon who isn't allowed to have a weapon anyway, police said.

Officials charged him with

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of ammunition

Possession of a large-capacity magazine

Possession of a gun with a defaced serial number

Possession of counterfeit bank bills

Possession of Class B drug (crack cocaine)

Resisting arrest

