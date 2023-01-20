ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Chicago apartment shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and three others have been critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment Monday afternoon. Chicago police and fire officials say the shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. Monday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police say multiple suspects fled from the scene and are not in custody. Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran describes the incident as a “targeted home invasion” that "does not appear to be a random act.” Loughran said. He says that besides the two persons killed, three other victims were taken “initially in critical condition” to University of Chicago Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
wcn247.com

Edwards leads No. 5 UConn to rout of DePaul in makeup game

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 5 UConn to its 11th straight win, a 94-51 rout of DePaul. Lou Lopez Senechal scored 20 points and Dorka Juhasz had 19 for the Huskies (18-2, 11-0 Big East), who remained undefeated in conference play. Aubrey Griffin registered her fourth double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Edwards had 15 points in the first half and UConn led by 17 at halftime. The Huskies used a 19-0 run in the third quarter to put away the game. The Huskies outscored DePaul 58-18 in the paint and outrebounded the Blue Demons 59-32.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy