South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Football keeps offers going, more out today to big time prospects

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
At this point, it is getting really hard to keep track of who Notre Dame Football is offering. Over this past week there have been multiple offers out to high school stars and they keep coming.

Head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff are putting in the hard work. It has yet to pay off but they are setting themselves up for future success.

I’ve been doing my best to find these offers and let you know about them, but some have been lost in the action. Here are the most recent offers that have gone out today and any of the ones that we may have missed over the past days.

2024 Arizona athlete Jeremiah Newcombe

2024 Texas cornerback Leonard Moore

2024 Washington linebacker Brayden Platt

2024 Georgia defensive end Cole Mullins

2024 Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Freitag

