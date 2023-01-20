Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. KU trailed by as many as 25 during the game. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO