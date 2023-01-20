ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Honor Make-A-Wish Recipients During Game Vs. Sharks

The Boston Bruins have had a magical start to their season, and they’re sharing the experience during Sunday night’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks. While Boston looks to extend its league-best record of 36-5-4, the organization will host 14-year-old Phoenix, 10-year-old Tanner and 18-year-old Maddie as part of its “Make-A-Wish Night” at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Undermanned Celtics Make Surprise Addition To Injury Report

The Boston Celtics secured a come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon, pushing their winning streak to nine-consecutive games. The victory didn’t come without its consequences. The Celtics saw Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams III (knee) and Derrick White (thigh) leave with injuries, all while they entered...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning

The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox

Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Nylander helps Maple Leafs beat slumping Islanders 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored and Justin Holl had two assists for Toronto, which is 3-0-1 in its last four and 6-2-1 in its last nine. Ilya Samsonov had 31 saves.
ELMONT, NY
The Spun

Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired

The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary.  Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday

The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Jericho Sims has career night despite loss to Hawks

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims was given the starting nod in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson on Friday, and he did not disappoint. The second-year big out of Texas scored 12 points (new career-high), snagged eight rebounds, swiped two steals, and shot a perfect 6/6 from the field in his first start since Nov. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Best & Worst Trades During Burke’s Time with the Maple Leafs

When Brian Burke was hired as the general manager (GM) of the Toronto Maple Leafs, it appeared like the team’s course would take a dramatic turn. But that’s not how it turned out. Under Burke’s leadership, they missed the playoffs four times in five years but eventually ended a seven-year postseason drought in 2012-13. However, that run for the Stanley Cup didn’t last long, as they were bounced in the first round by the Boston Bruins. From 2008 until 2013, he served as the organization’s leader, and it is safe to say that throughout his tenure, the club regressed. Burke has made some pretty impressive moves over his career, like trading for both the second and third overall picks in the 1999 NHL Draft that allowed him and the Vancouver Canucks to choose Henrik and Daniel Sedin. Sadly, those types of trades didn’t happen during his time in Toronto.

