Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. economy to slow in next two quarters
Forecasters now expect U.S. economic activity to contract for consecutive quarters in the middle of this year as the Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes ripple more broadly throughout the economy. Forecasts indicate gross domestic product would fall at an annualized rate of 0.6% in the second quarter and 0.3% in the third quarter as consumer…
U.S. Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
WASHINGTON - The Treasury Department says it has started taking "extraordinary measures" as the government has run up against its legal borrowing capacity of. sent a letter to congressional leaders Thursday urging them to act to raise the debt limit. Friction between President. and. House Republicans. is raising concerns about...
Why neither Fed’s monetary nor Congress’ fiscal policies help US economy | Peter Crabb
The political blame game continues. officials say they will stay out of politics. Members of. blame the Fed for raising interest rates to combat inflation. As it has been said, ““Politics is a dirty business, but if you do not do politics, politics will be done to you.”
NFP Acquires UK-Based Direct Safety Solutions
Acquisition of health and safety firm will complement NFP's commercial insurance and HR consultancy services. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired. Direct Safety Solutions Ltd. , a. UK. -based health and...
American Academy of Actuaries: P/C Equity & Fairness Committee Comments to DISB
Re: Request for Comment - Draft Data Call on Unintentional Bias in. Property/ Casualty Committee on Equity and Fairness. ("the committee"),/1 I appreciate the opportunity to submit these comments regarding DISB's Request for Comment--Draft. Data Call. on Unintentional Bias in. Automobile Insurance. . As previously indicated in the. Racial Equity...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0