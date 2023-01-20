Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
sportszion.com
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"He wasn't touching the guy" — Patrick Ewing never high-fived his teammates who had not washed their hands
Apart from Patrick Ewing, the likes of Michael Jordan and Jason Terry practiced weird superstitions.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Keeps It Real On Anthony Davis' Return To The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting down the days until Anthony Davis returns to the floor for the team. Davis has had lengthy injury absences for the last 3 seasons, something that has derailed the Lakers' chances of success twice before. This season, the Lakers have managed to keep themselves afloat without AD.
Larry Bird Had an ‘Unbelievable’ Memory of Michael Jordan’s Jumping Ability: ‘His Knees Almost Hit Me in the Chin’
If you ever find yourself wondering about how impressive Michael Jordan really was, just listen to Larry Bird's early memory of His Airness. The post Larry Bird Had an ‘Unbelievable’ Memory of Michael Jordan’s Jumping Ability: ‘His Knees Almost Hit Me in the Chin’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers send Kendrick Nunn, second-round picks to Wizards for Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles LakersacquiredWashington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the team announced on Monday. The deal includes a 2023 second-round pick via Chicago, the Lakers' own in 2029 and the less favorable of the Wizards' and Lakers' 2028 second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
ABC30 Fresno
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Saturday
ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues. What...
ABC30 Fresno
Patrick Beverley halftime talk sparks Lakers to improbable win
PORTLAND, Ore. -- With his team down by 25 points at the half after being outscored 45-13 by the Trail Blazers in the second quarter, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham kept his comments to the players brief during the break. "Darvin walked out of here and said, 'Y'all figure...
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Says The NBA Should Eliminate The Coach's Challenge
Nick Nurse reveals his true thoughts on NBA challenge rule.
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday Named Conference Players Of The Week
James takes the honor in the West while Holiday wins in the East
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday's Game Against Miami Heat
Both players are still dealing with hamstring and toe injuries
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 22, 2023
A two-game Florida road trip concludes Sunday with a 2:30 p.m. tilt in Miami. New Orleans (26-20) looks to get back in the win column against the Heat (25-22). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 2. Read Pelicans.com’s Behind the Numbers preview for Pelicans-Heat.
Yardbarker
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Drops Crucial Update On Anthony Davis' Return To The Court
Despite a subpar roster and a horrible start, the Los Angeles Lakers are still in the fight for the Western Conference playoffs. Ahead of their game against Portland on Sunday, they were 4 games below .500 and just 2.5 games back from the 6th seed in the West. And according...
Ezekiel Elliott is willing to take a pay cut on his $10.9m salary in order to stay with the Dallas
Dallas Cowboys star running Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly willing to accept a pay cut in order to remain with the Dallas Cowboys going forward according to the Dallas Morning Star.
