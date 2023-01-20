ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
sportszion.com

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Keeps It Real On Anthony Davis' Return To The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting down the days until Anthony Davis returns to the floor for the team. Davis has had lengthy injury absences for the last 3 seasons, something that has derailed the Lakers' chances of success twice before. This season, the Lakers have managed to keep themselves afloat without AD.
ABC30 Fresno

Lakers send Kendrick Nunn, second-round picks to Wizards for Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles LakersacquiredWashington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the team announced on Monday. The deal includes a 2023 second-round pick via Chicago, the Lakers' own in 2029 and the less favorable of the Wizards' and Lakers' 2028 second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
ABC30 Fresno

Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues. What...
ABC30 Fresno

Patrick Beverley halftime talk sparks Lakers to improbable win

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With his team down by 25 points at the half after being outscored 45-13 by the Trail Blazers in the second quarter, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham kept his comments to the players brief during the break. "Darvin walked out of here and said, 'Y'all figure...
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
CBS Chicago

Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 22, 2023

A two-game Florida road trip concludes Sunday with a 2:30 p.m. tilt in Miami. New Orleans (26-20) looks to get back in the win column against the Heat (25-22). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 2. Read Pelicans.com’s Behind the Numbers preview for Pelicans-Heat.
