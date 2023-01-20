Read full article on original website
Sanders' Latinx ban wades into community's generational rift
ARKANSAS, USA — One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that's divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that's prompted complaints from some...
kosu.org
'A great and historic day for Oklahoma': Federal judge rules Arkansas poultry corporations must remedy pollution in the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson brought the case against the poultry farms in 2005. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma, Edmondson alleged that water tainted with waste from those companies’ chickens and turkeys was running downstream into Oklahoma, polluting the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller with phosphorus and bacteria.
iheart.com
Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado
There's something exhilarating about visiting historic businesses that still serve customers, especially when it comes to bars. A lot of these places wear their history on their sleeve with black-and-white photographs, mementos, and of course, the drinks that keep people coming back. But it's not just the booze and the scenery -- it's also the vibes, activities, and memories that both locals and tourists make there.
iheart.com
Are you happy that Gov. Reynolds will likely sign School Choice this week?
Both the Iowa House and Senate are scheduled to debate School Choice today. I believe they will both vote and pass the Bill and it will then head to the Governor's desk. Considering this is essentially her Bill, she will sign it into law - probably this week. Are you...
Kait 8
Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - – A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
Finding a Family: George
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Unlike most kids, 13-year-old George was actually happy when he entered Arkansas’ foster care system. He lived with his biological family for more than a decade before he went into foster care about two years ago. “I would rather not be with my biological family because they really didn’t do anything for […]
Local lawmakers share thoughts on school choice
Education is a big topic at the Arkansas State House this legislative session and that includes the debate over school choice.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
Smart911 helping first responders in life-or-death situations
ARKANSAS, USA — Every Arkansas resident has access to Smart911 which helps first responders during life-or-death situations. According to their website, the service assists 911 operators and first responders receive "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency." "Smart911 is a free service to all...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Legislature Continues Session, ASU Moves Ahead with Vet School
Before easing into the weekend, it's time to wrap the news. Arkansas state legislation regarding drag shows moves past a senate committee and Arkansas State University updates plans for a veterinary school. Also, registration for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School classes and auditions at Walton Arts Center, and more.
blackchronicle.com
Winter storm next week | How much snow for Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
Kait 8
Jan. 23: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Our next storm system is set to come in Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain will overspread Region 8 in the second half of Tuesday with some of Region 8 switching to heavy snow Tuesday night.
KHBS
Heavy wet snow is coming to Arkansas, know the dangers!
ROGERS, Ark. — A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. So the two common terms that we hear are "wet" snow and "dry" snow. So let's quickly go through those first. First we'll start with wet snow. Wet snow...
Virus levels declining in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season. However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru. We've seen RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Best Restaurant For Pasta
Fettuccini, linguini, penne, lasagna — pasta comes in all shapes and sizes, and plenty of restaurants around Louisiana specialize in serving up the delicious, comforting dishes. But where can you find the best?. 24/7 Wall St. looked at reviews and information from local, regional and national sources to determine...
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
Capitol View: Arkansas legislative session getting started, several bills filed
The latest happenings of the state legislature and the bills being filed are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm To Bring Several Inches Of Snow Tuesday
A strong winter storm will move into Arkansas Tuesday with significant snow in the Ouachitas and Ozarks. Little Rock will probably see some snow too.
