fox32chicago.com
DuPage County sheriff under fire for claiming he won't uphold assault weapons ban
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another suburban sheriff says he won't uphold Illinois’ assault weapons ban. But that decision isn't faring well with state lawmakers. On Monday, they fired back. Representative Sean Casten says the DuPage County sheriff doesn't have the authority to decide when he will and when he...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Snapchat users reportedly begin receiving settlement money from lawsuit
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who filed a claim last year in a Snapchat class action lawsuit have reportedly begun receiving their settlement money. In August 2022, a settlement was reached in the $35 million class action lawsuit against Snapchat. The lawsuit — known as "Boone, et al. v. Snap Inc."...
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park man allegedly kidnapped 3 children from Ohio, drove them to Illinois
CHICAGO - A Beach Park man is facing kidnappings charges after three children were abducted from Ohio and found in Illinois. Michael Negron, 19, was arrested this weekend after a 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy from Middleton, Ohio were found in his car at a gas station in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.
fox32chicago.com
Tom Welch scores 16, Loyola Chicago beats St. Bonaventure 67-55
CHICAGO - Tom Welch scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Chicago past St. Bonaventure 67-55 on Saturday night. Welch was 4-of-6 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (7-12, 1-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and Jacob Hutson scored 10.
