WLUC
Huskie’s Isabella Lenz hits game winner to beat the #4 Lakers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Isabella Lenz became a Houghton hero Saturday after she hit the game-winning jumper as time expired, helping Michigan Tech top No. 4 ranked Grand Valley State 57-56 at SDC Gymnasium in come-from-behind fashion. The Huskies (16-3, 8-1 GLIAC) moved up to first place in the conference...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
wzmq19.com
2 in custody following investigation into series of storage unit robberies
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – Two suspects are in custody following a multi-jurisdictional investigation of a series of robberies from storage units around the Upper Peninsula. Officers from the Delta County Sheriff’s Department and the Forsyth Township Police Department conducted a search warrant on a residence located on Crusader...
