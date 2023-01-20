ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Huskie’s Isabella Lenz hits game winner to beat the #4 Lakers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Isabella Lenz became a Houghton hero Saturday after she hit the game-winning jumper as time expired, helping Michigan Tech top No. 4 ranked Grand Valley State 57-56 at SDC Gymnasium in come-from-behind fashion. The Huskies (16-3, 8-1 GLIAC) moved up to first place in the conference...
HOUGHTON, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy