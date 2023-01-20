ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

13-Year-Old on Way to Grandmother's House Is Killed in Hit-and-Run, Toddler Brother on Life Support

Damian Amaya-Pineda, 2, is fighting for his life after the crash that killed his 13-year-old brother, Chris Amaya-Pineda Police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck a car carrying four relatives in Los Angeles, killing a teenager and leaving a toddler on life support before speeding away from the scene, multiple news outlets report. On Jan. 9 around 8 a.m., Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13, and his family were on their way to their grandmother's house when the driver of a Mercedes ran a red light and hit the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy