Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
TFT Patch 13.2 gets bumped for 13.1 C following social engineering attack
Riot Games is postponing the Teamfight Tactics 13.2 update and is instead shipping a 13.1 C-patch, containing over 50 balance changes. A social engineering attack that took place last week at Riot will delay the official TFT Set Eight 13.2 update. No player data like passwords or personal information was comprised in the attack, according to Riot. But it did throw a wrench in the 13.2 Monsters’ Attack update.
dotesports.com
MTG Proliferate engine Ichormoon Gauntlet adds 2 abilities to all planeswalkers and more
Wizards of the Coast has designed a Magic: The Gathering Blue Artifact called Ichormoon Gauntlet in Phyrexia: All Will Be One that synergizes with planeswalkers. One of the main mechanics in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the return of Proliferate, synergizing with Toxic and Oil counters, along with other counters like +1/+1 and Charge. The set also includes a total of 10 planeswalkers, the most seen in one MTG set since War of the Spark. Revealed today by WotC, the Magic design team is using those planeswalkers and Ichormoon Gauntlet as Proliferate engines in ONE.
dotesports.com
League fan remakes maligned Brink of Infinity cinematic as poorly as possible, and some players like it better
Many League of Legends fans didn’t like the Brink of Infinity cinematic, which was released as a celebration of the launch of the 2023 ranked season earlier this month. Now one fan has made a cheap remake of the cinematic, and it’s already getting praise from players. Like...
dotesports.com
League players are already flaming Irelia’s new ‘pay to lose’ Mythmaker legendary skin
Skins often stir controversy when they have an impact on gameplay, and League of Legends is no exception. While most skins don’t have any impact on gameplay whatsoever, others—often Mythic and Legendary skins—feature VFX animation changes that can give champions a distinct advantage. The same can’t be...
dotesports.com
Aurelion Sol’s arrival on League PBE delayed due to ‘tech issues’
League of Legends’ own Star Forger will land on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) client later than players expected. After announcing Aurelion Sol’s new kit just a couple of weeks ago, Riot Games is now delaying his arrival on the PBE due to some unspecified technical issues. Rob...
dotesports.com
Are Patch 13.2’s Grievous Wounds buffs enough to put an end to healing creep in League?
Ever since its release in 2009, League of Legends has been the epitome of a game that struggles to find a clear identity when it comes to healing. Looking to find the middle ground for healing without it completely taking over the game, Riot Games included healing in Keystones, abilities, runes, and items.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 shuts down in China, leaving OWL teams in limbo
Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard titles have officially been taken offline in China after a failed contract extension with NetEase, leaving Overwatch League teams based there in limbo now that the game is unplayable in the country. Most fans were made aware of the situation after the Chengdu Hunters posted...
dotesports.com
Best bottom lane partners for support Jhin in League of Legends
Since the start of this year’s new competitive League of Legends circuit, fans and players alike have watched an unlikely champion rise to popularity in a completely different role. Runeterra’s favorite four fanatic Jhin has become a niche support pick for pros around the world, from G2 Esports’ support...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
The Verge
Samsung may put its free TV Plus streaming app into other manufacturers’ TVs
Samsung TV Plus, the app that houses hundreds of free channels, could eventually make its way to other, non-Samsung TVs. That’s according to media tech reporter Janko Roettgers, who writes in his Lowpass newsletter that Samsung’s in talks to bring its streaming app to TCL TVs. Introduced in...
dotesports.com
Phyrexian Oil counter engine buffs RW Aggro Limited Draft ONE decks
Supporting Magic: The Gathering Oil counters in Phyrexia: All Wil Be One is Magmatic Sprinter, a three-drop Red Uncommon that also synergizes with aggressive strategies within the Limited format. Similar to Reinforced Ronin, but costing two additional mana to cast is Magmatic Sprinter, a Phyrexian warrior within the Phyrexia: All...
dotesports.com
Tarik attempts to save high-level VALORANT as Riot stays silent about throwers in ranked
Tarik’s 10-man pro lobbies in VALORANT officially started this past weekend. The Sentinels streamer set up a private group with professional players willing to play competitive VALORANT and avoid the crypto-betting throwers that have plagued the official ranked mode. The first professional lobby was streamed by former Cloud9 player...
dotesports.com
How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart
League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
dotesports.com
Fortnite x Dead Space: All Dead Space skins, emotes, and prices
Dead Space is one of the more recent classics for the horror genre, with a remake of the original hitting stores in a matter of days. Many players are eager to get back into the armored boots of Isaac Clarke aboard the USG Ishimura. However, before he visits the planet cracker, it looks like he’ll be making a stop inside Fortnite.
dotesports.com
Ibai’s LEC co-stream debut breaks 6-figure viewership mark during KOI’s first LEC Winter game
The co-streaming program initiated by Riot Games for the 2023 LEC season bore its fruits right away with KOI’s channel reaching over 100,000 peak viewers. During the organization’s first game in the LEC, KOI’s co-stream was almost only 40,000 viewers away from tying with the official League of Legends EMEA’s broadcast on the purple platform.
dotesports.com
The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite skins and Duo Cup details might’ve leaked early
Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games thanks to its constant influence and inter-weaving of pop culture throughout its game. There have been rumors for the last month or so about a potential concert for The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. However, it now appears that this will be a little bigger, with leakers alleging that the artist is getting his own set of skins and a Duo Cup.
dotesports.com
2 League champions have a 100 percent presence in 2023 LCK Spring Split
After the first week of the 2023 LCK Spring Split, where 24 games in total were played, two League of Legends champions boast a 100 percent pick and ban rate. These two champions are Maokai and Ryze. The former has been picked 10 times so far, with the latter being chosen for the Rift only four times, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. As expected, Maokai has been making a presence in the jungle, while Ryze has been chosen by mid laners so far in the season.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 8 NA Defender Cup: Standings, format, and updates
A total of 164 North American Teamfight Tactics players qualified to compete at the first Set Eight tournament, the Defender Cup, with four earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the North American Cup season during Set Seven, the TFT Set Eight Defender Cup...
dotesports.com
Uncommon Phyrexian insect offers versatility and power in ONE Limited format
Wizards of the Coast continues to expand Magic: The Gathering design possibilities with Atraxa’s Skitterfang in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Scheduled to release at local game stores starting on Feb. 3 through prerelease events, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set highlights the Oil counters and Toxic mechanics. Both mechanics are expected to have a significant impact on the Limited Sealed and Draft meta.
dotesports.com
How to get The Kid LAROI skins in Fortnite
Epic Games has made it its mission to introduce real-life elements to Fortnite in recent years. From in-game concerts to collaborations with the likes of Marvel, fans have been treated to a constant stream of familiar content. Australian rapper The Kid LAROI is next on Fortnite’s list, and there will...
Comments / 0