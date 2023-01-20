ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years

Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
Colorado’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie

I’ve always been a fan of Girl Scout cookies and have actually asked on-air for Girl Scouts to stop by our studios so I could buy some. Sometimes that worked, and other times it didn’t. I wasn’t a Girl Scout growing up, but rather a Camp Fire Girl,...
Attention Hunters: CPW is considering changes to big game hunting licenses

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big game license distribution and preference point comment form is live until February 20, 2023. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado. To help inform this process, they are looking for input from residents and nonresidents interested in big game hunting in Colorado.
Here's when the next big snow MIGHT hit Colorado

Several days of drier weather are ahead for Colorado compared to recent snowy weeks, but another storm may hit before the end of the month. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals will top out at less than an inch around most of Colorado through Tuesday morning, with not much snow expected through Friday. One exception is the southwest, which may get about six inches through Tuesday morning, with a 'winter weather advisory' currently activated.
