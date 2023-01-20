ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Calm start to the week with active weather on the horizon

Tonight will be another dry, cloudy and foggy night in Spokane. Patchy fog will develop overnight and linger until late morning. Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10:00 PM and expire on Wednesday afternoon for portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle. A system will bring in 1-3 inches of snow during this time period, especially during the early morning hours.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

10 killed, another 10 injured in California shooting

Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says the man killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting. Luna has identified the suspect at 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. He says no other suspects are at large. Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. Seven of the wounded people remained in the hospital.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road

CHENEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 injured after vehicle crashes into home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were injured Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a house on the 7100 block of north Flemming St. In an update from Spokane Police Department (SPD), it was confirmed the occupant in the car was taken to hospital in critical condition. The second person injured, the daughter of the homeowner who was sleeping in bed at the time of the crash, received minor injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Department responds to three violent assaults within hours of each other

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other. The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.
SPOKANE, WA

