A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Daily Athenaeum
No. 3 WVU rifle tops Ohio State, Akron on the road
The No. 3 West Virginia University rifle team made the best of its weekend in Ohio, outshooting both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 10 Akron Zips. The Mountaineers started their weekend in Columbus Ohio, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 4740-4713. The win marked the 51st straight win against the Buckeyes, as the Mountaineers have never lost to them.
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
Daily Athenaeum
No. 23 Mountaineer wrestling team falls to Oklahoma
The No. 23 West Virginia University wrestling team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, to face off against Oklahoma University on Friday night. The Mountaineers (7-2, 1-1 Big 12) lost a close one, falling 18-15 to the Sooners (7-4, 1-1 Big 12). The match started off with heavyweight. WVU’s Michael Wolfgram was...
landgrantholyland.com
Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes
In Big Ten women’s basketball, there are a few games to circle on schedule release day. It’s a conference with multiple college basketball powers, especially so far in the 2022-23 season. A game that might get an extra circle or two for Ohio State women’s basketball players and fans is a visit from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Forward Owen Spencer Placed on Scholarship Following the Buckeyes' Win Over Iowa on Saturday
Owen Spencer is a walk-on no more. Following Ohio State's 93-77 win over Iowa on Saturday – a win that snapped a five-game losing streak for the Buckeyes – Chris Holtmann and his team celebrated their victory with their typical abbreviated rendition of the "Buckeye Battle Cry." However,...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video
We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
St. Edward staves off latest challenge to top spot in cleveland.com boys basketball rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second straight year, Lucas Perusek provided St. Edward with a spark on short rest vs. Garfield Heights on a neutral floor at Brush. The difference this time is, he is now the starting point guard for the area’s No. 1 ranked boys basketball team.
Daily Athenaeum
Landau Murphy Jr. to perform national anthem at WVU-Auburn game
Jazz singer Landau Murphy Jr., a West Virginia native and former winner of “America’s Got Talent, is set to perform the national anthem before Saturday’s matchup between WVU and Auburn. Murphy won the sixth season of NBC's "America’s Got Talent" in 2011, as he performed titles from...
Grizzly Invitational Tournament: 3 Grizzlies win titles as Wadsworth finishes as runner-up
WADSWORTH, Ohio — After going back and forth for the team lead with Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.) ahead of the championship round, Wadsworth watched three of its own wrestlers win championships at home Saturday. The Grizzlies eventually finished second with a score of 542.5. DCC edged the Grizzlies with...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
No. 19 Maple Heights stuns No. 3 Garfield Heights, 48-47, for 10th straight win: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up by a point down the stretch, Garfield Heights could not extend its lead. Instead, Maple Heights’ Michael Lewandowski scored in the final 10 seconds off an inbounds pass under the basket Friday night to give the Mustangs a 48-47 win to shock the Bulldogs.
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
Sal Bando, an All-Star third baseman and Cleveland native, dies at 78
Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU faculty shoot down revised changes to evaluation, promotion and tenure
Last week, WVU’s Faculty Senate held an assembly to allow all faculty to vote on the revised procedures for appointment, annual evaluation, promotion and tenure. A total of 715 votes were cast, while 494 were in opposition to the document. Faculty Senate chair Scott Wayne said in an email...
Missing Cleveland teen found safe
Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager Sunday evening.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
