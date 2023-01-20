ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Elon Musk's attorneys argue his Twitter purchase has caused so much 'local negativity' that a class action trial should be moved from California to Texas

Elon Musk faces a class action lawsuit over tweets saying he secured funding to take Tesla private. His attorneys say the trial should be held in Texas instead of California to ensure fairness. Since Musk's Twitter takeover, prospective jurors are biased against the billionaire, they argued. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco, testifying that he believed he had locked up financial backing to take Tesla private during 2018 meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund — although no specific funding amount or price was discussed.
CBS News

Elon Musk testifies in lawsuit brought by Tesla investors

On Friday, Elon Musk appeared on the witness stand in federal court in San Francisco, testifying in a trial brought by Tesla investors. They say Musk's tweets in 2018 may have crashed the stock price of Tesla, leaving shareholders holding the bag. Musk told the jury, "Just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it …" Correspondent John Blackstone has the story.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Conservatives Like Elon Musk But They Aren’t Ready to Buy a Tesla Yet

Billionaire Elon Musk began posting more conservative posts on Twitter after he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. His tweets attracted the attention of Republicans and drew more attention to Tesla, the electric vehicle company with a $418 billion market capitalization that Musk operates. But the...
kalkinemedia.com

Business Highlights: Musk's tweet defense, tipping fatigue

Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on Aug. 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn’t going to happen.
techxplore.com

Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions

A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars. More than four years after Musk fired off tweets saying he had funding secured to buy the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Elon Musk admits at trial that he ignored pleas to stop tweeting

Elon Musk will never stop posting, no matter who tells him to stop. That was one of the takeaways from his brief testimony during his securities fraud trial, which took place in a San Francisco courthouse Friday. Lawyers for the plaintiffs peppered Musk with questions about his tweets as they work up to his infamous “funding secured” tweet from 2018 at the center of this case. Musk is being sued by a class of Tesla investors who claim his bumbling attempts to take Tesla private that year cost them millions of dollars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
motor1.com

Elon Musk is making Tesla his priority over Twitter - internal email

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rubbed many people the wrong way over the years, but at the same time, he has proven very successful and has a massive fan base. The controversy around the vocal CEO has skyrocketed since he took over Twitter, and some well-known Tesla investors have gone to bat against Musk, though he claims to be putting Tesla first over Twitter, and an internal email substantiates the claims.

