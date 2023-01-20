Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
Elon Musk's attorneys argue his Twitter purchase has caused so much 'local negativity' that a class action trial should be moved from California to Texas
Elon Musk faces a class action lawsuit over tweets saying he secured funding to take Tesla private. His attorneys say the trial should be held in Texas instead of California to ensure fairness. Since Musk's Twitter takeover, prospective jurors are biased against the billionaire, they argued. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
: Elon Musk tells court Saudi Arabia wanted to take Tesla private; $420 ‘not a joke’
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk on Monday resumed testimony in a federal trial in San Francisco over investor losses allegedly caused by tweets he fired off in 2018, including his “funding secured” tweet. Musk said that he believed he had an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s investment fund,...
Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco, testifying that he believed he had locked up financial backing to take Tesla private during 2018 meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund — although no specific funding amount or price was discussed.
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
Musk says his SpaceX shares could have also helped fund taking Tesla private
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told jurors on Monday he was sure he had locked up financial support from Saudi investors in 2018 to take his electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) private, and could even have used his stake in rocket company SpaceX to fund a buyout.
Tesla is going to 'keep blowing our minds' even with Elon Musk distracted by Twitter, Tencent executive says
Tesla will "keep blowing our minds" despite Elon Musk's focus on Twitter, a Tencent executive said. "I would count on them [Tesla] to keep blowing our minds with what they do with technology," David Wallerstein said. His optimism comes in stark contrast to recent criticism against Musk and Tesla. Tesla...
Elon Musk says $420 price in Tesla buyout tweet was 'not a joke' during testimony
Tesla CEO Elon Musk refuted that the $420-per-share price in a 2018 tweet about him potentially taking Tesla private was a joke during Monday testimony.
Elon Musk testifies in lawsuit brought by Tesla investors
On Friday, Elon Musk appeared on the witness stand in federal court in San Francisco, testifying in a trial brought by Tesla investors. They say Musk's tweets in 2018 may have crashed the stock price of Tesla, leaving shareholders holding the bag. Musk told the jury, "Just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it …" Correspondent John Blackstone has the story.
Elon Musk drama shifts from Twitter to tweets about Tesla
SAN FRANCISCO — While still grappling with the fallout from a company he did take private, beleaguered billionaire Elon Musk is now facing a trial over a company he didn’t. Long before Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, he had set his sights on Tesla, the...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Elon Musk Goes on Trial, Accused of Defrauding Tesla Investors
Musk could take the stand in a San Francisco court as early as Wednesday over a 2018 tweet in which he floated the possibility of taking Tesla private.
Conservatives Like Elon Musk But They Aren’t Ready to Buy a Tesla Yet
Billionaire Elon Musk began posting more conservative posts on Twitter after he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. His tweets attracted the attention of Republicans and drew more attention to Tesla, the electric vehicle company with a $418 billion market capitalization that Musk operates. But the...
Business Highlights: Musk's tweet defense, tipping fatigue
Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on Aug. 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn’t going to happen.
Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions
A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars. More than four years after Musk fired off tweets saying he had funding secured to buy the...
Elon Musk admits at trial that he ignored pleas to stop tweeting
Elon Musk will never stop posting, no matter who tells him to stop. That was one of the takeaways from his brief testimony during his securities fraud trial, which took place in a San Francisco courthouse Friday. Lawyers for the plaintiffs peppered Musk with questions about his tweets as they work up to his infamous “funding secured” tweet from 2018 at the center of this case. Musk is being sued by a class of Tesla investors who claim his bumbling attempts to take Tesla private that year cost them millions of dollars.
While Elon Musk Is Focusing More On Twitter And Tesla, SpaceX Employees Are Loving The Calm
Being the CEO of three companies can divide focus, time and energy and often lead to an unfair split. One of the world’s richest people is tasked with the difficult decision of how to split his time and which company deserves the majority of his focus. What Happened: In...
Elon Musk is making Tesla his priority over Twitter - internal email
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rubbed many people the wrong way over the years, but at the same time, he has proven very successful and has a massive fan base. The controversy around the vocal CEO has skyrocketed since he took over Twitter, and some well-known Tesla investors have gone to bat against Musk, though he claims to be putting Tesla first over Twitter, and an internal email substantiates the claims.
