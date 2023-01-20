Even without LG, GM may proceed with EV battery plant in St. Joe County with new partner

Plans for a $2.5 billion EV battery plant proposed for western St. Joseph County are still on the table, but General Motors might have to move forward with a different partner.

GM and LG Energy Solution were planning to build a fourth Ultium Cells plant on 680 acres at Larrison Boulevard and Indiana 2, but the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that talks between the two companies stalled on the fourth plant.

"We're still optimistic about it," said Jeff Rea, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce of St. Joseph County. "I think we're still part of GM's future, but I don't know about the other partner."

LG Energy executives were reportedly hesitant to commit to the project because of the rapid pace of investments with GM and other automakers as well as the overall state of the economy, according to the Journal.

Bill Schalliol, the county’s executive director of economic development, said GM is committed to the project because it needs the batteries to keep up with its ambitious goal of phasing out internal combustion engines by 2035.

“We’ve had regular conversations with GM,” Schalliol said. “We understand the project will be moving forward but it could be with a different partner.”

In fact, Schalliol believes the project could still break ground this year as GM recently agreed to pay farmers on the land near New Carlisle for the harvest that they could lose in 2023 if construction gets underway.

“That isn’t an insignificant sum,” he added.

St. Joseph County, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and even the state’s Department of Transportation have approved a long list of incentives and infrastructure improvements aimed at bringing the plant to the county.

With completion originally targeted for 2025, the 2-million-square-foot plant would employ about 1,600 with an annual payroll of about $75.2 million and an annual economic impact of $652 million once it’s fully operational.

Ultium, the partnership between GM and LG, already has EV battery plants completed or underway in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

"We believe we have one of the best sites in the country for a large project like what has been proposed," Rea added. "We remain optimistic about our chances to play a role in the EV industry and about a potential partnership with GM."

