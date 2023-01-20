Affordable, reliable and sustainable: report compares utility performance

Read full article on original website
Missouri Minute: Southwest pilot union to vote on strike; Missouri State receives federal funding
Protracted labor negotiations continue to play out across the aviation industry, and the leading carrier at Missouri's two largest airports is the latest airline making headlines. The pilot union for Southwest Airlines announced it plans to hold a strike authorization vote later this year. The move comes after close to three years of contract talks between Southwest and its pilots, and it follows the cancellation of over 16,000 flights by the carrier during the holiday season. In Springfield, Missouri State University is ready to deploy $75 million in funding it received as part of the federal budget approved late last month. MSU President Clif Smart said the university "got everything we asked for." Plus, more than 40 workers at St. Louis Public Radio will hold a unionization vote, meaning the St. Louis station joins a growing number of media organizations across the state to experience union pushes in the last few years. Kick off your week with those stories and the rest of the day's business news.
Missouri Realtors elects 2023 president
Missouri Realtors elected Andrea Sheridan, a longtime Missouri realtor and former teacher, as its next president on Wednesday. The association of realtors, which advocates for property rights and providing resources for members, elects a new president each year to a one-year term. Sheridan was officially installed as president during a...
How can small businesses buffer against recession? Tune in Friday for a live discussion.
As many economists forecast a recession on the horizon, are small business prepared? Join Missouri Business Alert for a conversation about navigating uncertainty and getting ready for a potential recession. This event features Jill Hathaway, a senior business development consultant with the Small Business Development Center at the University of...
Most licensed nurses in state are already employed, workforce report reveals
The health care industry has long been in the throes of a nursing shortage, but a new state report shows that a majority of licensed nurses who are able to work are currently employed full-time in the field. The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance released the 2022 Nursing Workforce...
