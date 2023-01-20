Affordable, reliable and sustainable: report compares utility performance

Protracted labor negotiations continue to play out across the aviation industry, and the leading carrier at Missouri's two largest airports is the latest airline making headlines. The pilot union for Southwest Airlines announced it plans to hold a strike authorization vote later this year. The move comes after close to three years of contract talks between Southwest and its pilots, and it follows the cancellation of over 16,000 flights by the carrier during the holiday season. In Springfield, Missouri State University is ready to deploy $75 million in funding it received as part of the federal budget approved late last month. MSU President Clif Smart said the university "got everything we asked for." Plus, more than 40 workers at St. Louis Public Radio will hold a unionization vote, meaning the St. Louis station joins a growing number of media organizations across the state to experience union pushes in the last few years. Kick off your week with those stories and the rest of the day's business news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO