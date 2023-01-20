Read full article on original website
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Mayorkas scolded Border Patrol in 'whipping' incident after learning agent did not have a whip
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas learned within hours following an alleged abusive incident involving Border Patrol on Sept. 19, 2021, that a federal agent had not used a whip against a Haitian immigrant, yet the Cabinet official continued to perpetuate a different narrative.
Former top FBI official accused of taking cash from Putin ally to investigate rival
Charles McGonigal, 54, conspired to commit money laundering offences by receiving Oleg Deripaska money, prosecutors allege
US News and World Report
U.S. Energy Chief Says Biden Would Veto House Republican Bill on Oil Reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday. In a letter last week, Granholm warned Republicans that limiting the Democratic president's authority to tap the nation's...
AOL Corp
Harris says abortion rights threatened across United States
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris said abortion rights are under attack across the United States in a speech Sunday marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that had established a right to abortion until it was overturned last year. "The right of...
China's Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales
TIANJIN, China — (AP) — As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Korean freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its smartphone brand.
Military.com
Air Force Takes Responsibility for Release of Congressional Candidate's Records
The U.S. Air Force has assumed full responsibility for the unredacted release of congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green's military record, according to officials. Green, a Republican, continues to blame U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan and the Democratic Congressional Campaign for illegally obtaining and releasing the information to damage her campaign in the weeks leading up to the November election.
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Dept Found More Classified Items in Biden Home Search
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night. Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from...
