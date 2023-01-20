ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
US News and World Report

U.S. Energy Chief Says Biden Would Veto House Republican Bill on Oil Reserve

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday. In a letter last week, Granholm warned Republicans that limiting the Democratic president's authority to tap the nation's...
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Harris says abortion rights threatened across United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris said abortion rights are under attack across the United States in a speech Sunday marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that had established a right to abortion until it was overturned last year. "The right of...
KANSAS STATE
Military.com

Air Force Takes Responsibility for Release of Congressional Candidate's Records

The U.S. Air Force has assumed full responsibility for the unredacted release of congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green's military record, according to officials. Green, a Republican, continues to blame U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan and the Democratic Congressional Campaign for illegally obtaining and releasing the information to damage her campaign in the weeks leading up to the November election.
US News and World Report

U.S. Justice Dept Found More Classified Items in Biden Home Search

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night. Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from...
WILMINGTON, DE

