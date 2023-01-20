Raiders TE Darren Waller finalist for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award

Today the NFL Players Association announced their five finalists for their Alan Page Community Award. Among them is Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

The other four finalists are Bills S Damar Hamlin, Patriots CB Jonathan Jones, Commanders T Charles Leno Jr. and Buccaneers LB Devin White. Each of whom will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA for his foundation or charity of choice.

The Alan Page Community (APC) Award is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player. The award annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown. As an award for the players and by the players, the winner will be determined next week through a league-wide electronic vote by their NFL peers.

Waller is recognized for using his testimony of overcoming drug addiction to connect with nearly 400 service men and women at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada en route to being named the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP.

The event served as the fourth installment of his “Wall Talk” outreach program, where he uses various outlets to share his personal experience with substance abuse as a young adult and how he overcame his addiction in hopes of helping others battling the same issue.

This past September, the Pro Bowl tight end spent several hours meeting with two past recipients of his foundation’s Against The Wall grant as they continue recovery at the Naples Sober Living Apartment in Las Vegas. The following day, he packed and distributed clothes, towels, food and bags to residents of the tunnels under Las Vegas – most of whom were experiencing homelessness and battling addiction.

This year’s winner will be announced at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 8 at the NFLPA’s annual Super Bowl press conference in Arizona. The honoree will receive an additional $100,000 donation, courtesy of the NFLPA, to his foundation or charity of choice.