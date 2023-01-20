ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Raiders TE Darren Waller finalist for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtfFw_0kM17eKz00

Today the NFL Players Association announced their five finalists for their Alan Page Community Award. Among them is Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

The other four finalists are Bills S Damar Hamlin, Patriots CB Jonathan Jones, Commanders T Charles Leno Jr. and Buccaneers LB Devin White. Each of whom will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA for his foundation or charity of choice.

The Alan Page Community (APC) Award is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player. The award annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown. As an award for the players and by the players, the winner will be determined next week through a league-wide electronic vote by their NFL peers.

Waller is recognized for using his testimony of overcoming drug addiction to connect with nearly 400 service men and women at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada en route to being named the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP.

The event served as the fourth installment of his “Wall Talk” outreach program, where he uses various outlets to share his personal experience with substance abuse as a young adult and how he overcame his addiction in hopes of helping others battling the same issue.

This past September, the Pro Bowl tight end spent several hours meeting with two past recipients of his foundation’s Against The Wall grant as they continue recovery at the Naples Sober Living Apartment in Las Vegas. The following day, he packed and distributed clothes, towels, food and bags to residents of the tunnels under Las Vegas – most of whom were experiencing homelessness and battling addiction.

This year’s winner will be announced at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 8 at the NFLPA’s annual Super Bowl press conference in Arizona. The honoree will receive an additional $100,000 donation, courtesy of the NFLPA, to his foundation or charity of choice.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Early Steelers big board

As the NFL season winds down, we turn out attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason including the 2023 NFL draft. Before the draft season gets into full swing, here is our early Steelers big board for the Steelers top draft needs. These top fives are based on the most realistic options that will be on the board for the Steelers so no Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter but we understand they are the best at edge rusher and defensive tackle respectively.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy