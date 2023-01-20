ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retro 102.5

Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?

Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
LOVELAND, CO
Retro 102.5

Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?

It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Tragic Non-Traffic Accident Leaves One Transfort Worker Dead in Fort Collins

A horrible turn of events happened on January 24, 2023, involving two Transfort employees. Two families lives' will be dealing with the sorrow of the accident. It's a reminder to tell the ones that you love that you do love them, because you just never know what might happen, on any given day. Two Fort Collins employees went to work that day, both figuring that they'd be back home.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Retro 102.5

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants

Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

DIA Ranked Top 3 Worst Airport For Winter Travel In U.S.

If you've been to Denver International Airport recently, you'll agree that it's currently one of the worst airports to deal with. It's now confirmed as one of the worst for winter travel in the whole U.S. Agree?. Colorado's Denver Internation Airport 2nd Worst In Country For Winter Travel. Traveling out...
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs

If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
BERTHOUD, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

How Many of the 40 Rides at Elitch Gardens Have You Ridden

When is the last time you visited Denver's original Theme Park? These days there are more than 40 attractions at Elitch Gardens Theme Park, including Island Kingdom Water Park. Which one of the rides at Elitch Gardens is your favorite? The park really has something for everyone with thrill rides,...
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

