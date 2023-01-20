Read full article on original website
eric b
3d ago
sure let's do away with all public schools. the only schools we should have in Florida are for profit charter schools. that way when the middle class Republicans can not afford to send their kids to school. the republicans will have a whole new generation of uneducated people to vote for them.
Reply(3)
8
Charlie Biggar
2d ago
If not for the under privileged then who. The wealthy who can afford to pay to send their kids there. They want everything for free.
Reply
4
Jacqueline Turner
2d ago
You want your kid to go to a PRIVATE SCHOOL BY GOD YOU PAY FOR IT. CASE CLOSED. PERIOD.
Reply
10
Related
islandernews.com
‘We can’t do the work of 23 million people in the state of Florida in 60 days,’ will FL Legislature ever change how it operates?
Since the last regular legislative session in March 2022 — normally a 60-day job to deal with Florida’s business — three “special” sessions cropped up in the state capital located in Tallahassee:. The first one was in April, about congressional redistricting. The next two were...
Governor Ron DeSantis takes aim at teachers unions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced his plan for a historic $1 billion investment to increase teacher pay here in Jacksonville Monday morning, but along with the money for salaries he also announced multiple new regulations on the unions that represent teachers. The DeSantis wants to cap teachers’...
WESH
Central Florida educators react to Gov. DeSantis' teachers bill of rights
It's being called an unprecedented legislative proposal to create a teachers bill of rights in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the measure Monday in Jacksonville, which, in part, calls for a billion-dollar increase in teacher salaries this year. "This is a huge, huge package increasing pay for teachers, supporting teaching...
Governor Ron DeSantis To Target Trans Rights in Florida Universities?
Governor looks set to clamp down on healthcare funding for universities where gender reassignment is supported. January has been a busy month for Florida's Governor. In the latest of a number of somewhat controversial, anti-liberal moves, a memo became public, dated January 11, from DeSantis' Office and Budget Policy Director Chris Spencer. It was addressed to all 12 Florida State University System institutions and requested various data related to “persons suffering from gender dysphoria” who have sought care at a state university-funded health facility.
WPTV
South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
Florida educators face possible felony for violating new state law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is in the process of reviewing all material in classroom libraries to stay compliant with a new state law signed by the governor last year under House Bill 1467. Some teachers said they’ve been told to temporarily pack up their books until they can be certified.
floridapolitics.com
Could there be bipartisan support for changes to Florida’s death penalty laws?
'If ever there was a person who deserved the death penalty, Nikolas Cruz is that person.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants to scrap the requirement that a jury must unanimously recommend the death penalty before a judge can impose it. And the Governor’s suggestion could have bipartisan support.
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.23.23
Here's your morning briefing on what you need to know about Florida politics. Good Monday morning. Let’s start the day with some good news about some good people. Cesar Fernandez is joining the sports-betting company FanDuel in a national role where he will be overseeing state government relations. Fernandez...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Defends Florida Rejecting ‘Radical’ AP African American Studies Course
On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his administration's decision to reject AP African American studies courses in the Sunshine State. The post Gov. Ron DeSantis Defends Florida Rejecting ‘Radical’ AP African American Studies Course appeared first on NewsOne.
Florida secretary of state touts new voting restrictions as ‘gold standard’ of ‘election integrity’
Critics argue the changes were designed to suppress voting by minorities and Democrats.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23
Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
islandernews.com
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
Independent Florida Alligator
The threat of DeSantis’ transphobic memo
I came out as transgender in 2015, at just 11 years old. Then, there was minimal discussion of transgender individuals — especially transgender youth — in the media as compared to today. When I came out to my friends and family, I was the first transgender child many...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Democrats say debt ceiling talks must not threaten Social Security, Medicare
As Republicans in Washington push for spending cuts, Florida Democrats say seniors need to watch out. At a press conference on Social Security and Medicare, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz argued the programs face a threat — and so does Florida. The Weston Democrat said Republicans want to cut...
floridabulldog.org
Fifty years after Roe, Florida targets abortion pill; Women’s health care options dwindle
New Florida laws threaten pharmacists and doctors by treating abortion pills like contraband and penalizing their use outside strict limits. Florida has been an oasis for women from neighboring anti-abortion states seeking medical procedures to safely end their pregnancies, but that was before last year’s sea change in reproductive rights. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, decided 50 years ago today.
WESH
Gov. DeSantis criticizes AP African American Studies course
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he believes a high school course on African American history was clearly designed for "political purposes." DeSantis talked about the Advanced Placement (AP) course on Monday and says more details about the course curriculum are coming to light. “We have guidelines and standards in Florida....
Massive school choice expansion proposal drawing applause and concern
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing what would be the largest expansion of school choice in the state’s history this legislative session. The plan would allow all Florida students to obtain scholarships to private and charter schools, but some education advocates fear it will pull money out of traditional public schools.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida bill would make all students eligible for private school vouchers
A new bill filed in Tallahassee, if passed, will allow all students in the state of Florida to receive private school vouchers. All students would be eligible, regardless of income or whether they are in public school or are being home-schooled. Some lawmakers call this bill the start of a...
floridaphoenix.com
Medicaid coverage could end soon for vulnerable Floridians, but state doesn’t want to ‘incite panic’
With Florida preparing to take another look at eligibility for Medicaid recipients amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state agency leaders on Monday pointed to an expected decrease in enrollment in the health care program for many low-income families and children. That’s because what’s called the “continuous Medicaid coverage” requirement is scheduled...
Comments / 19