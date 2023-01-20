Read full article on original website
Martin Shkreli Faces Possible Contempt for Forming Company ‘Druglike, Inc.’ While Banned from Pharma Industry for Life
After regaining his freedom last summer, convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli faces the possibility of civil contempt after state and federal regulators said he flouted his lifetime pharmaceutical industry ban by forming the company “Druglike, Inc.”. “Shkreli has flouted the Court’s Order and Plaintiffs’ efforts to monitor and assess his...
FTC asks court to hold 'pharma bro' Martin Shkreli in contempt for failing to abide by orders
The Federal Trade Commission asked a federal judge to hold Martin Shkreli, also known as the "pharma bro," in contempt of court over his failure to pay a hefty fine and his reentrance into the pharmaceutical market.
msn.com
Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says
Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
A dark web drug trafficker gave the FBI a roadmap to his clients after they found his journal in a trash can. It was labeled 'Please Don't Touch!'
The FBI was investigating a vendor selling oxycodone pills on the darknet under several monikers, including "TrustedTraphouse," court records state.
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
CNBC
Fake billionaire Justin Costello could plead guilty in $35 million fraud case, court filing indicates
A former fugitive accused of falsely telling investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran appears set to plead guilty in Seattle in connection with an alleged $35 million fraud. Would-be cannabis mogul Justin Costello is accused in federal court in Washington state of swindling...
msn.com
A woman who claimed she was wrongly dismissed was ordered to repay her former employer about $2,000 for misrepresenting her working hours
A woman who claimed she was wrongly dismissed was ordered to repay her former employer about $2,000 for misrepresenting her working hours
abovethelaw.com
Trump Argued Rape Was Not A 'Distinct Injustice.' The Court Did Not Agree.
Last week, Donald Trump’s lawyers made the bizarre argument that sexual assault is not a “distinct injustice,” and thus New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which revives time-barred claims for adult victims of sexual assault, was unconstitutional. This particular bit of ugliness came up in the former...
Bitzlato cryptocurrency founder arrested, accused of illegal money transfers worth hundreds of millions
A Russian national who founded a crytpcurrency exchange was arrested Tuesday in Miami and is accused of evading U.S. financial regulations and permitting illicit financial transactions on his platform.
Area 51 expert slams US government for raiding his home: I’ve lost faith in the justice system
Area 51 expert Joerg Arnu explains how U.S. government agents searched his home and 'dragged' him into the street with minimal explanation
‘The Crocodile of Wall Street’ gets new tech job despite being accused of crypto laundering and under 24-hour house arrest
The serial entrepreneur, rapper and accused crypto thief who has inspired a Hulu series has managed to bag a new job. Every January, LinkedIn is flooded with “New Year, new job” boasts. And it turns out, even an accused cryptocurrency thief on 24-hour house arrest can bag a...
Federal Judge Orders Bannon Ally to End Harassment Campaign Against Creditors
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A federal bankruptcy judge slapped exiled Chinese mogul Guo Wengui with new restrictions this week after finding that Guo had defied an earlier order to stop a harassment campaign by his fans aimed at lawyers for his creditors.
SBF held $50 million in a tiny rural Washington state bank that had just 3 employees until he invested in it
Prosecutors have seized just under $50 million from Sam Bankman-Fried's Farmington State Bank account. The bank had just three employees and specialized in agricultural loans to farmers until March 2022. Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research later took a stake in Farmington – at which time it rebranded as "Moonstone".
KSAT 12
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over enforcement of “public charge” law for immigrants
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Thursday against President Joe Biden, accusing his administration of nullifying a federal law that prevents immigrants from obtaining a green card if they are likely to depend on government social services.
This 'Cryptoqueen' scammed investors out of $4 billion, the FBI says. Then she boarded a plane and disappeared
Ruja Ignatova launched her cryptocurrency OneCoin with bold statements like, "In two years, nobody will speak about bitcoin anymore." Investors around the world flooded her with cash, but as OneCoin collapsed under criminal investigations, she boarded a flight to Greece and vanished.
DOJ to impose harsher rules for pistol-stabilizing braces
The Department of Justice submitted a new firearm regulation Friday aimed at shelling out standards for the use of pistol-stabilizing braces.
Can you be forced to work on the Sabbath? The Supreme Court will soon weigh in
Here’s what you need to know about the Supreme Court’s new religion case, Groff v. DeJoy
Sam Bankman-Fried's 2 mysterious bail sponsors ponied up a total of $700,000 to get the alleged fraudster out of jail
In addition to his parents, Sam Bankman-Fried has two anonymous bail sponsors keeping him out of jail. They contributed $500,000 and $200,000 respectively, one of his lawyers disclosed in a court filing. The judge is weighing a request from media organizations, including Insider, to unseal their names. The two anonymous...
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
