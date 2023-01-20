ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Law & Crime

Martin Shkreli Faces Possible Contempt for Forming Company ‘Druglike, Inc.’ While Banned from Pharma Industry for Life

After regaining his freedom last summer, convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli faces the possibility of civil contempt after state and federal regulators said he flouted his lifetime pharmaceutical industry ban by forming the company “Druglike, Inc.”. “Shkreli has flouted the Court’s Order and Plaintiffs’ efforts to monitor and assess his...
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
msn.com

A woman who claimed she was wrongly dismissed was ordered to repay her former employer about $2,000 for misrepresenting her working hours

Slide 1 of 24: Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of infamous blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last week.The development follows Holmes' four-month trial last year. She was joined by her partner, William "Billy" Evans, in court everyday.The couple share a child and have another on the way, and Evans was central to one of Holmes' last-ditch efforts to avoid prison time. Here's what we know about him, including how he met Holmes and his initial hesitation about dating her.Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.More than four years after charges were brought against her for defrauding investors and patients at her blood-testing startup, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.In federal court last week, the Theranos founder was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison with three years of supervised release. She will report to prison on April 27, 2023. This follows a four-month trial in which Holmes was convicted in January on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Throughout the trial, crowds of paparazzi, curious spectators, and even fans of Holmes gathered outside the San Jose courthouse to watch her arrive at court. During this time, these onlookers also saw a lesser-known figure by Holmes' side everyday: William "Billy" Evans.Evans, heir to chain of hotels in California, is Holmes' partner, with whom she shares one child born last year and another on the way.Not much is known about their relationship, but Holmes' trial has recently revealed more information about the couple, including the story of how they met, and Evans' initial hesitation about a relationship with Holmes.Here's everything we know so far about Billy Evans, Elizabeth Holmes' partner:
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trump Argued Rape Was Not A 'Distinct Injustice.' The Court Did Not Agree.

Last week, Donald Trump’s lawyers made the bizarre argument that sexual assault is not a “distinct injustice,” and thus New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which revives time-barred claims for adult victims of sexual assault, was unconstitutional. This particular bit of ugliness came up in the former...
KSAT 12

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over enforcement of “public charge” law for immigrants

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Thursday against President Joe Biden, accusing his administration of nullifying a federal law that prevents immigrants from obtaining a green card if they are likely to depend on government social services.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE

