Spotify plans to lay off around 6% of its workforce, adding to other massive layoffs in the tech industry. Spotify grew immensely over the course of the pandemic, attracting 456 million monthly active listeners. Now CEO Daniel Ek says the company needs to make changes. “In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth. And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about 6% across the company,” Ek told employees. “I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today.”

9 HOURS AGO