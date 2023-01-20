Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Blockstream Raises $125 Million For Bitcoin Mining Expansion
Blockstream has announced they’ve raised $125 million in convertible note and secured loan financing with the aim of expanding their institutional bitcoin mining services. The raise was led by Kingsway Capital along with other investors including Fulgur Ventures. According to the announcement, Blockstream will use the capital raised to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Swiss Bitcoin App Relai Now Allows Companies To Buy Bitcoin
Regulated Swiss non-custodial Bitcoin app Relai has announced the launch of “Relai Business,” a new OTC service aimed at business clients. According to the release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, Relai Business will allow small to medium-sized businesses to purchase bitcoin within one day. The service is Relai’s second OTC solution, with the first, Relai Private, being aimed at high net worth individuals, allowing for transactions greater than 100.000 CHF / EUR.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
bitcoinmagazine.com
EU Lawmakers Vote To Impose Strict Capital Requirements On Banks Holding Bitcoin And Crypto
European Union lawmakers have voted to impose strict capital requirements on banks that hold cryptocurrencies, per a Reuters article. In an effort to “prevent instability in the crypto world from spilling over into the financial system,” Markus Ferber, economic spokesperson for the EU parliament's European People’s Party, says, “banks will be required to hold a euro of own capital for every euro they hold in crypto.”
bitcoinmagazine.com
Announcing “Hunting Sats,” A Bitcoin Wallet Cracking Contest
Wasabi Wallet, along with 12 other bitcoin projects and companies including Blockstream, BTCPay and Trezor, are working together to organize a Bitcoin world treasure hunt called “Hunting Sats.”. For a full week starting on January 23, 2023,, the entities involved will be revealing seed words of a bitcoin wallet...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Carrot Officially Rebrands Into The Bitcoin Magazine App
Disclaimer! If you’re not reading this on the new Bitcoin Magazine app, you’re missing out on the opportunity to earn 500 sats!. Our app lets you earn bitcoin rewards for engaging with our content: reading the latest bitcoin news articles, watching live streams, participating in giveaways, surveys, and more. It's like earning cash-back rewards, except with bitcoin instead of dollars!
bitcoinmagazine.com
In 2023, Bitcoiners Must Stop Shooting (Or Blocking) The Messengers
This is an opinion editorial by Heidi Porter, an entrepreneur with 35 years in the tech industry. I love Bitcoin — and the world that Bitcoin helps create — as much as any of the most passionate Bitcoiners do. As such, I want to do and say things that help it succeed. This desire is not even an iota unique.
Comments / 0