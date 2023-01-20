Read full article on original website
Moving forward: allowing for grace to grieve
SIDNEY -- A workshop is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, for those who are going through the grief of loss. The workshop, Grace to Grieve, is lead by Andrea Waitley of Iliff, Colo. "Grace to Grieve is a one-day seminar to help people move through grief," Waitley says. This seminar...
Old West Balloon Fest to feature new event in 2023
SCOTTSBLUFF, - The Old West Balloon Fest in Scottsbluff and Gering announced Monday a new event will begin the annual festival Aug. 7-12. A "Kids Balloon Camp" will teach children, ages 5-13 years-old about the aspects of hot air ballooning. The camp will be held from 9-11 a.m. each day on Aug. 7-9.
Veronica F. Staab
Veronica F. Staab, 91, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Rosary Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 26, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. following the Rosary. The livestream of the funeral can be viewed on the Cantrell Funeral Home Facebook page. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. Visit www.cantrellfh.com to share stories and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to the Family. The services for Veronica have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Nebraska troopers seize over 300 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Sidney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Pennsylvanians were arrested Monday after troopers found over 300 pounds of marijuana in their car near Sidney. Around 3:50 p.m., a trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle on a road just south of Dix, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper then smelled...
E3 group seeks 'Entrepreneurial Navigator'
SIDNEY -- The Sidney E3 group is seeking a full-time employee to assist entrepreneurs and future entrepreneurs. The position of Entrepreneurial Navigator will be a "go-to" for business owners with questions, problems they need answers to. The person hired will be expected to work with existing agencies. The position is...
Three arrested after two separate incidents in Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people in two separate drug-related incidents in Kimball County. Troopers said they saw a Toyota van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80, near mile marker 8 in Kimball County, at 11:40 a.m. MT on Jan. 22. The Toyota reportedly had vehicle trouble and the troopers stopped to assist the driver.
Bayard man charged for five-count indictment
BAYARD, Neb. -- Crimes such as embezzlement and theft are being charged to a Bayard man in a five-count indictment. According to court documents, 52-year-old Donald Fox, of Bayard, is being charged for a five-count indictment. The Count I charges include embezzlement and theft of labor union assets. This crime reportedly took place around Feb. 20, 2016 until around Aug. 14, 2021. A maximum possible penalty for Count I is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, if convicted.
