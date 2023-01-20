Veronica F. Staab, 91, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Rosary Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 26, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. following the Rosary. The livestream of the funeral can be viewed on the Cantrell Funeral Home Facebook page. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. Visit www.cantrellfh.com to share stories and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to the Family. The services for Veronica have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

