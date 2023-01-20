ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Behind the Scenes, TikTok Employees Are Pulling the Strings of Virality

Hitting the viral internet jackpot might seem like a combination of algorithm and luck (with, sure, a dose of talent or skill). But it’s not all the result of a pre-programmed black box of computer coded decision making. Employees at TikTok and ByteDance reportedly have a hidden tool up their sleeves: a feature internally referred to as “heating.” The manual push option forces certain videos onto the For You Pages of users across the app—all but guaranteeing that the chosen content will “achieve a certain number of video views,” according to a report from Forbes.
Gizmodo

Twitter Quietly Changes Its Developer Agreement After Banning Third-Party Apps

Following the banning of third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific, which access the social media platform’s application program interface (API), Twitter has retroactively edited its developer agreement after issuing a vague statement about the bans. According to ArsTechnica, Internet sleuth Andy Baio connected the dots by comparing two versions...

