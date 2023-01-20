Hitting the viral internet jackpot might seem like a combination of algorithm and luck (with, sure, a dose of talent or skill). But it’s not all the result of a pre-programmed black box of computer coded decision making. Employees at TikTok and ByteDance reportedly have a hidden tool up their sleeves: a feature internally referred to as “heating.” The manual push option forces certain videos onto the For You Pages of users across the app—all but guaranteeing that the chosen content will “achieve a certain number of video views,” according to a report from Forbes.

3 DAYS AGO