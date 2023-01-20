WANTED: Man who hit victim with wooden object, threw glass bottle in violent attack at Detroit liquor store

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a man wanted for a violent attack outside an east side liquor store.

Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, police said the suspect and another man "exchanged words" in the parking lot of Prince Liquor, in the 9900 block of Gratiot Ave., near I-94.

The suspect became irate, police said, and hit the 64-year-old victim twice with a wooden object, punched and kicked him, and threw a glass bottle at him.

Suspect in an aggravated assault outside a Detroit liquor store. Photo credit Detroit PD

The suspect then fled the scene on foot with two other men.

Police said the victim was treated a hospital and has since been released.

As of Friday, the search for the suspect — who is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault — was ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has any information about this crime is Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740. To remain 100% anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587) or submit a tip online at this link .

