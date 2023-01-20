ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Mallorca earns 3rd straight home win by edging Celta

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Mallorca enjoyed its third straight home win in the Spanish league by edging Celta Vigo 1-0 on Friday.

Dani Rodríguez slotted the ball just inside the right post in the 59th minute after Pablo Maffeo burst down the right flank and found his teammate arriving in the area.

It was the midfielder's first league goal of the season.

The defense constructed by coach Javier Aguirre did the rest by shutting out Celta.

Mallorca strengthened its hold on 10th place. Celta was left in 16th, just one point above the relegation zone.

The victory comes three days after Mallorca was eliminated from the Copa del Rey’s round of 16.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Eyeing 2nd Gram Slam title, Rybakina advances to Aussie semis

In search of her second Grand Slam title, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, the No. 22 seed, advanced to the Australian Open semifinals on Tuesday, posting a 6-2, 6-4 victory over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko at Rod Laver Arena.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
82K+
Followers
126K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy