American boxer Jermaine Franklin 'excited' for potential shot against Europe's megastar Anthony Joshua

Jermaine Franklin. Photo by Getty Images

A heavyweight boxing match between Jermaine Franklin and Anthony Joshua is on the cards.

The fight brings together an American used to the underdog status facing a wildly popular Brit.

Franklin "wants this opportunity to fight Anthony Joshua," his promoter Dmitriy Salita told Insider.

American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin could be thrust into a real-life Rocky match-up against Europe's boxing megastar Anthony Joshua .

An Insider source with knowledge of the situation for the prospective Matchroom event, which would be broadcast in the US on DAZN, says a Joshua vs. Franklin show is on the cards but not 100% confirmed.

Insider also spoke to Franklin's promoter Dmitriy Salita, who told us: "Jermaine wants that fight, and he's hungry for the opportunity."

Franklin, 29, was a relative unknown until 2022, when he was called upon to fight Dillian Whyte at Wembley Arena in London, on November 26.

Despite an underdog's status, Franklin tested Whyte throughout the 12-round contest and lost a majority decision to the British boxer.

"Hearing that decision is kind of crazy to me," Franklin told reporters immediately after the defeat. "I thought it was bullshit. I think I got robbed."

MLive, a Michigan publication near Franklin's hometown Saginaw, called the result a "controversial decision."

For Salita, Franklin has "shown that he can go thousands of miles from home, perform at the highest level, and win.

"Nine out of 10 people thought he won that Dillian Whyte fight."

Discussions with Joshua's representatives have taken place over several weeks, Salita told Insider

Anthony Joshua. Photo by Anthony Joshua

Though a deal is not yet agreed upon, Salita and Franklin are keen to proceed and get it over the line.

"He definitely wants this opportunity to fight Anthony Joshua," Salita said.

"We've had discussions with Matchroom about Jermaine over the last several weeks, but nothing official has been done."

Franklin has a pro boxing record of 21 wins (14 knockouts) against one defeat. Joshua's pro boxing record is 24 wins (22 knockouts) against three losses.

Like Franklin, Joshua, too, is looking to rebound after recent setbacks, as he dropped back-to-back fights to pound-for-pound great Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua's appeal as a bona fide ticket-seller and box office attraction in Britain, though, remains untouched.