PHILADELPHIA -- Yet another Phillies player will now call Cooperstown home. Scott Rolen, one of the best all-around third basemen in MLB history, learned on Tuesday night that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer in Cooperstown. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner received 76.3% of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in results revealed Tuesday night on MLB Network, enough to surpass the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement in his sixth year on the ballot.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO