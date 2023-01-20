Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB
Anderson finalizes Brewers deal, eager for 'fun baseball'
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added another option for third base and perhaps helped to fill a void for a right-handed-hitting outfielder by finalizing a one-year pact with versatile free agent Brian Anderson on Monday. Anderson -- no relation to the longtime Brewers broadcaster by the same name -- is expected...
MLB
López goes from young Johan fan to Twins' rotation
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Just about every Twins fan old enough to remember Johan Santana’s time as the ace of Minnesota’s rotation can picture the Venezuelan left-hander using his signature changeup to mow down opposing lineups with ease. Back in Venezuela, plenty of young baseball fans were watching, too.
MLB
Red Sox DFA longest-tenured player Barnes
BOSTON -- Following the departure of Xander Bogaerts via free agency to the Padres in December, righty reliever Matt Barnes became the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox. However, Barnes didn't hold that distinction for long. The Red Sox designated the veteran for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for free-agent acquisition Adam Duvall.
MLB
Matlack an integral part of '70s Mets rotations
NEW YORK – Left-hander Jon Matlack was high on himself after the Mets made him the fourth overall pick in the 1967 Major League Baseball Draft. It helped that opposing teams hated facing him while he attended West Chester Henderson High School in Pennsylvania. But when he went to...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB
Bohm riding momentum of '22 turnaround
CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- Perhaps no player better encapsulates the Phillies' improbable 2022 National League pennant run than Alec Bohm. Like the team, Bohm arrived in Clearwater, Fla., last spring full of potential -- but not without some question marks. Not only had he taken a step back offensively in 2021 after a remarkable, albeit brief, showing as a rookie in '20, but Bohm had also struggled defensively, recording -21 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) in 159 career games.
MLB
Top Phils prospects Painter, Abel, McGarry invited to spring camp
The Phillies' top three pitching prospects were among the 21 non-roster players the club invited to Major League Spring Training on Tuesday. Andrew Painter (Phillies’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), Mick Abel (No. 2) and Griff McGarry (No. 4) will join the team in Clearwater, Fla., when pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16. Painter and McGarry are expected to compete for the final spot in Philadelphia's starting rotation, along with Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez.
MLB
Rolen elected in 6th year; Wagner, Rollins, Abreu climb
PHILADELPHIA -- Yet another Phillies player will now call Cooperstown home. Scott Rolen, one of the best all-around third basemen in MLB history, learned on Tuesday night that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer in Cooperstown. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner received 76.3% of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in results revealed Tuesday night on MLB Network, enough to surpass the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement in his sixth year on the ballot.
MLB
Rolen, a force at 3B, gets call to Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI -- A player who could hit and play sterling defense while providing numerous intangibles, former third baseman Scott Rolen was rewarded on Tuesday with the call from Cooperstown that he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen's name was checked on 76.3% of ballots cast by voters...
MLB
Is Mata's time now? This Red Sox star a big fan of prospect
BOSTON -- For five consecutive years, Bryan Mata has been one of the top 10 prospects in the Red Sox’s farm system as rated by MLB Pipeline -- and he is expected to make it six straight this year. So, yes, he has been on the cusp for a while.
MLB
Rizzo and his doggy texts convinced Judge to re-sign
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge is a Yankee for life, and Anthony Rizzo’s aggressive text-messaging campaign may have been the club’s secret weapon. In an appearance on NBC’s "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, Judge detailed how Rizzo tugged on his heartstrings by sending daily text messages during the slugger’s free-agency period, including snapshots of their Dachshunds roaming the Yankee Stadium outfield together.
MLB
Red Sox land infielder Mondesi in trade with Royals
BOSTON -- Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom continued his quest to make his team stronger up the middle by acquiring talented but oft-injured infielder Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Royals on Tuesday. In exchange, the Red Sox sent lefty reliever Josh Taylor -- also a player...
MLB
Andruw, Sheff, Wagner fall shy in Hall balloting
ATLANTA -- Andruw Jones and Billy Wagner didn’t celebrate when this year’s Hall of Fame balloting results were announced Tuesday night. But both former Braves became more optimistic about future election. Jones received votes on 58.1% of the ballots cast by eligible members of the Baseball Writers' Association...
MLB
Royals acquire lefty Josh Taylor from Boston for Mondesi
KANSAS CITY -- On Oct. 30, 2015, Adalberto Mondesi became the first player to make his Major League debut in a World Series game. In some ways, the chase toward his tantalizing future began then. He was on his way to becoming the game-changing superstar his skills had long suggested he’d become.
MLB
This White Sox duo is tabbed for 2B battle come spring
CHICAGO -- Chris Getz edged out Jayson Nix, Brent Lillibridge and Gordon Beckham during a 2009 Spring Training competition to become the White Sox starting second baseman. So, Chicago's vice president/player development holds some valuable advice where Cactus League roster battles are concerned. “Focus on what your strengths are and...
MLB
Here are the Top 10 SS prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Every year, the shortstop position...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 24
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 24. 1) Whit Merrifield (1989) While Merrifield may only have debuted in 2016, the two-time All-Star has...
MLB
Here's how former Angels fared on Hall of Fame ballot
The Angels had seven players eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame, including five first-timers in Francisco Rodríguez, Jered Weaver, John Lackey, Huston Street and Mike Napoli. Of the seven, only Rodríguez, Bobby Abreu and Torii Hunter received enough votes to remain on the ballot in 2024. The results of the balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America were announced on MLB Network on Tuesday night.
MLB
Beaty out to earn spot with club that drafted him
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Matt Beaty wouldn’t go so far as to say he was “returning” to the Royals when he signed a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training with the club this offseason. But he did emphasize how excited he was to get to work in the organization he could have started his career with more than a decade ago.
