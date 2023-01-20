ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garry Whitaker
2d ago

they have cameras on every move you make and yet they let a skimmer be placed on a register and I can't catch them what's wrong with that picture

fk da patriarchy
2d ago

these have to be "inside jobs"... w all of their security... they have to see these criminals installing these skimmers! ???? oh right... walmart isn't the victim of this scam so either they don't care or it's another secret factor to their business model...

Deidra Whitfield
2d ago

Walmart is like the only store that doesn't have the ability to "tap" to pay. that would avoid the skimmers

